The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A soccer-mad seven-year-old from Huddersfield has won a poetry competition with his take on playing “the Beautiful Game.”

Young William Quinn, who attends Netherton Infant and Nursery School, was judged the Yorkshire and Humberside regional winner of the Premier League Writing Stars competition.

As well as receiving a framed version of his poem – called Football Mad! – he was thrilled to be presented with a signed Huddersfield Town shirt by first team player Christopher Schindler at school assembly. Christopher also read William’s poem to the youngster’s schoolmates.

The competition saw more than 25,000 children aged five to 11 across England and Wales submit original works of poetry on the theme of “resilience”.

William’s poem was chosen as a winner by the competition’s all-star judges who included former Chelsea footballer and now football TV pundit Frank Lampard, current Everton player Yannick Bolasie, Children’s Laureate Lauren Child and young people’s laureate for London Caleb Femi.

Frank has written 19 books in his “Frankie’s Magic Football” series.

Commenting on Williams’s poem, Lauren said: “A huge well done to William. I particularly loved his poem.

“I was quite overwhelmed when I read it because I thought he did something so interesting by asking two questions at the beginning, managing to make it very personal. I really believe he has done this and at the end he answers his questions and it has a beautiful shape to it because of that. He did something nobody else has done so I think he is a very worthy winner.”

All the winning poems will now be published in a special limited-edition Writing Stars poetry book due to be released later this year.

Premier League Writing Stars was launched last September with the aim to get young people writing poetry in different creative forms. Inspired by the William Hickson poem Try, Try Again, the competition asked school children to write around the theme of resilience in any form of poetic writing including a rap or lyrics.

The competition was supported by the National Literacy Trust and is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme which has already engaged more than 12,000 primary schools and 13,000 teachers across England and Wales.

William’s poem:

Football Mad!

Why can’t I tackle?

Why can’t I score?

I get so frustrated

I need to practise more and more.

I told my dad

He took me to the park.

We kept on playing

Until it was dark.

Now I can tackle

Now I can score

Now I love football

So much more.