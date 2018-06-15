New Huddersfield Town signing Ramadan Sobhi could be in World Cup action today.
John Smith’s supporters will be glued to their TV sets for a first sight of the arrival from Stoke City when Egypt play Uruguay in Group A at 1pm.
It’s unlikely Ramadan will start as Mo Salah is fit again after dislocating a shoulder in the Champions League final, but the 21-year-old could well get a chance off the bench.
It is the first of three cracking matches in today’s schedule.
At 4pm, Morocco play Iran in Group B and then tonight, with a 7pm kick-off, it’s the big one between Spain and Portugal.
Town’s other three World Cup representatives, Aaron Mooy, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl, could be in action tomorrow as it’s France v Australia (11am) and Peru v Denmark (5pm).
Argentina play Iceland tomorrow (2pm) while Croatia face Nigeria (8pm).