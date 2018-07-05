The video will start in 8 Cancel

We will know which of the first set of 2018/19 Premier League fixtures will be moved for television tomorrow.

Sky Sports and BT Sport will announce their selections for the first two months of the season, with some big matches available to the broadcasters.

Huddersfield Town open up their campaign with a home clash against 2016/17 champions Chelsea - the team they clinched survival against on the penultimate day of the season last May.

And that match could well be moved for broadcast as the Blues have had their opening-day clash selected for television in four of the last five seasons.

Chelsea's first match last season was not chosen for TV and the west London side went on to lose 3-2 to Burnley.

Town's first two months see them take on Chelsea, Cardiff City, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at home as well as Manchester City, Everton and Leicester City outside of West Yorkshire.

Some of the biggest matches in August and September include Arsenal's opening-day clash against Man City, the Gunners' second-week match against Chelsea, Spurs' trip to Manchester United, Liverpool's visit to Tottenham and Chelsea hosting Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Here are the approximate dates the Premier League will reveal the rest of the televised fixtures:

August/September - July 6 (confirmed)

October/November - August 7

December/January - October 12

February - December 12

March - January 25

April - February 22

May - April 5

Matchweek 38 - Matchweek 37