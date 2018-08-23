Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While Huddersfield Town don’t have an enviable recent record against Cardiff City, they have had some memorable wins down the years.

Our club ambassador Andy Booth, too, has a fine track record of scoring against the Welsh side, and it was his goal which earned Town their last win over Cardiff back in the 2002-03 season.

So here are Town’s last five wins over Cardiff, including a remarkable goalscoring performance from Craig Maskell.

Town 1 Cardiff 0 (2002-03)

The last time Town enjoyed victory over Cardiff, a trademark header from club legend Andy Booth did the trick.

He got up above Spencer Prior in the Cardiff defence to nod home a Kenny Irons free kick, which went in off the keeper’s right hand post.

Town had sacked Lou Macari during the closed-season and replaced him with Mick Wadsworth, but the move didn’t work and Town were relegated at the end of the campaign.

Town team: S Bevan, N Brown, A Moses, K Sharp, E Youds, D Mattis, C Holland, K Irons, M Smith, A Booth, J Stead. Subs: P Senior, T Heary, J Thorrington, S Baldry, J Worthington.

Cardiff 1 Town 2 (2001-02)

Peter Thorne gave Cardiff an early lead, but Town fought back under boss Lou Macari, who would guide them to sixth and a play-off place at the end of the season.

Midfielder Dwayne Mattis levelled for Town on 20 minutes at Ninian Park.

Then Danny Schofield struck 11 minutes into the second half to seal the points for Town.

Town team: M Margetson, S Jenkins, N Clarke, G Evans, K Gray, D Mattis, K Irons, C Holland, D Schofield, J Thorrington, A Booth. Subs: F Digby, A Moses, T Heary, C Beech, S Baldry.

Town 5 Cardiff 1 (1994-95)

Neil Warnock’s Town side were setting up a run to the play-offs and eventual promotion when they thumped Cardiff at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Derek Brazil scored for Cardiff, who were relegated at the end of the season, but goals from Tommy Cowan, Andy Booth, Ronnie Jepson, Paul Reid and Gary Crosby took Town to a comfortable win in front of 10,035.

Town were still challenging for the single promotion spot with five matches left, but eventually went up through the play-offs by beating Bristol Rovers at Wembley.

Town team: S Francis, S Trevitt, T Cowan, D Bullock, P Scully, L Sinnott, G Crosby, L Duxbury, A Booth, R Jepson, P Reid. Subs: I Dunn, C Billy.

Town 2 Cardiff 0 (1993-94)

This was Town’s penultimate appearance at the old Leeds Road ground and only 6,267 fans were present, just days before the Autoglass Trophy final at Wembley.

Andy Booth scored both the goals which earned Town victory, en route to an eventual 11th-place finish.

Town had lost the prolific Iwan Roberts earlier in the season to Leicester City, but they did sign midfielder Darren Bullock, who quickly became a fans favourite and hero.

Town team: S Francis, C Billy, T Cowan, P Starbuck, P Scully, G Mitchell, R Logan, P Robinson, A Booth, D Bullock, S Baldry. Subs: I Dunn, P Jackson.

Cardiff 1 Town 5 (1989-90)

Craig Maskell became only the third Town player ever to score four goals in an away match, equalling the feat of Charlie Wilson at Burnley (1924-25) and George Brown at Chesterfield (FA Cup, 1929).

Maskell was once again top scorer, having previously beaten Jimmy Glazzard’s post-war scoring record for a season, despite the fact he was tranfer-listed at his own request for most of the season.

He subsequently moved to Reading the following closed-season, but his scoring record for Town was a fine one - 43 goals in 87 games.

Town team: L Martin, A Boothroyd, I Bray, M Byrne, A Duggan, C Hutchings, C Maskell, G Mitchell, K O’Regan, M Smith, P Withe.