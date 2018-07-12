Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So England didn’t quite make it in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but there was a time when the best football team in the world could be found much closer to home.

Four years before the FIFA World Cup was played for the first time, Huddersfield Town clinched the first ever hat trick of English Football League titles.

In the 126 First Division matches played by Town between August 25, 1923, and May 1, 1926, the team in blue and white stripes lost just 21.

They were crowned champions in 1923/24, 1924/25 and 1925/26 – the final triumph being the most decisive, with Town finishing five points clear of Arsenal (who had taken manager Herbert Chapman south before the start of the campaign).

At that time, four years before the first official World Cup tournament won by hosts Uruguay, who defeated Argentina 4-2 in a final watched by 93,000 in Montevideo, Huddersfield Town could certainly be regarded the best team in world football.

League football in many countries was still developing, promoted in many (including Uruguay) by British immigrants, and the previous Olympic tournaments had been for amateurs only (Uruguay won those in 1924 and 1928).

Nacional and Penarol were the dominant club sides in Uruguay in the 1920s, but it’s highly doubtful they could have held a candle to Town, built from 1920 by the waistcoat-wearing Chapman to be FA Cup winners (1922) and a dominant league force over a period of six years (Town were third in 22/23 and second in both 26/27 and 27/28).

Town’s final league title was clinched under the guidance of Cecil Potter, who took over from Chapman and inherited a team packed full of talent – especially as the outstanding and charismatic Scottish goalscorer Alex Jackson had been added to the ranks from Aberdeen.

Of the Town team pictured (with this article) shortly before they clinched that third title on the trot, seven were full England internationals and Jackson was the star for Scotland (he scored a hat trick in the 1928 5-1 win over England for a team which became dubbed the Wembley Wizards).

The England internationals pictured in Town’s team were Tommy Wilson, Roy Goodall, goalkeeper Ted Taylor, Billy Smith, striker George Brown, Clem Stephenson (who went on to become Town’s long-serving manager) and Sam Wadsworth.

Willie Watson (whose two sons went on to play for the club) played throughout Town’s successes, forming arguably the best half-back line in English football with Wilson and another international who was still on the books, David Steele of Scotland.

Steele, another to later become boss at the Leeds Road club, had been signed by Town in May 1922 from Bristol Rovers for £2,500, in a deal that included his Rovers teammate Joe Walter.

Town fans of a certain vintage will remember Joe being the last survivor of the title-winning team, honoured by the club when they left Leeds Road for the John Smith’s Stadium and also featured on the famous video, The Final Whistle.

Chapman, manager for the first two Town title wins, went on to create a side at Arsenal which eventually matched Town’s hat trick of championships.

By their third triumph, unfortunately, Chapman had died, but he is still regarded as one of the finest managers the English game has ever seen.