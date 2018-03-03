Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flo Hadergjonaj says the confidence of head coach David Wagner in him is a massive factor in his current Premier League form.

The Swiss international is looking forward to playing at Wembley for the first time and, hopefully, adding more points to Huddersfield Town’s Premier League survival tally.

He appreciates that’s a big ask, but the 23-year-old loan man from FC Ingolstadt believes Town have a good gameplan against Tottenham Hotspur which will stand them in good stead.

“The manager says it’s most important that we stay positive and that we believe in ourselves,” said Hadergjonaj, one of the Town squad who is used to heavy snow in Switzerland and Germany.

“He wants us to show faith in our gameplan, like we have done in the last few games and, with 10 matches to go, we need to win some more.

“The manager has given me a lot of confidence and I like to try and show this on the pitch.

“He has helped me to go a step forward and to do things better, which is what I’ve been working on. I speak a lot with the manager and he helps me a lot.”

While Hadergjonaj has been a big hit at right-back, edging ahead of club captain Tommy Smith on plenty of occasions in the No2 slot, Wagner made the surprise decision to play him in central midfield against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“I was also surprised when he told me he wanted me to play in central midfield against United!” smiled the former Young Boys (Bern) player.

“Only for me in my younger years did I want to be a central midfield player – as a right-back now I am very happy.

“But it is good to show I can also provide more options for the manager.

“I prefer more the right-back position, but if I wasn’t so fast maybe I’d be looking to change my position!”

So what of the challenge against a Spurs side sitting in the Champions League placings in fourth?

“For us, it’s a big game against a big opponent,” he said.

“A lot of the players have a good feeling from playing at Wembley – they were promoted there – and for me it’s a new experience at a new stadium and a big stadium.

“It excites me, for sure, to play away against Tottenham, a strong team who have very, very good offensive players – but we will do our best.

“We have to work as we have done to our gameplan from the manager and we will see what happens in the game.”