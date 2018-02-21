Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flo Hadergjonaj says he is enjoying the freedom to attack from right-back with Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old Swiss international has made a very favourable impression in blue and white stripes since signing on loan from FC Ingolstadt.

And his speedy raiding really caught the eye in Town’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United a the John Smith’s Stadium,

Hadergjonaj is pleased with the club’s form over the past three matches, despite the FA Cup exit, and believes Town are in buoyant mood heading into the Premier League crunch clash at West Brom on Saturday.

“At the moment I think we are playing very well and the team is in a good way,” said Hadergjonaj, who showed his versatility in central midfield against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“We scored four goals in the FA Cup and then played very well scoring four goals here at home (against Bournemouth), so the Cup was our bonus game for the fans.

“We tried our best and I feel we played well, but in the end it’s hard because you have to score goals if you want to get something out of the game and, if you don’t, you concede and we ended up losing 2-0.”

Hadergjonaj says his focus is on maintaining his current form every day in training and reproducing it come gametime.

“I feel very confident, and I know I have the confidence from the manager (head coach David Wagner), the whole staff and the team that I can show my threat and my offensive game, which is my strength, on the pitch.

“I had a lot of chances to do that (against United), but the final pass or last shot was deflected or whatever.

“But I thought we played well and created chances.

“We were brave on the ball, we had the ball and circulated it and I think we had a very good feeling on the pitch, we were confident.

“When you score goals you can change games and I think we did well offensively.

“I will just try and train very well, get my confidence in training and then show that on the pitch at the weekend.”

Hadergjonaj is becoming a firm fans’ favourite and paid tribute to the supporters for their help in the Premier League survival battle.

“I think the fans would have enjoyed our performance in the Cup and they are always great,” he said.

“They push us and they help us on the pitch every game.

“They give us confidence and we try to give them something back every time.”