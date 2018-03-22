The video will start in 8 Cancel

Florent Hadergjonaj is aiming to put international disappointment behind him by helping guide Huddersfield Town to Premier League safety.

Despite a string of fine performance for the Terriers, culminating in the 23-year-old agreeing a full-time move from German side Ingolstadt 04 this coming summer, national team recognition remains illusive.

The full-back was last called into the Switzerland squad for the international friendly against Belarus in June 2017, but so far has only one cap to his name.

However, Hadergjonaj remains unfazed, claiming the only thing important is ensuring Town avoid relegation with two crucial away games at Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion coming after the international friendly fixtures.

“It’s too early to speak about making the squad – I am just focused and concentrating on Huddersfield and then it’s up to the Swiss manager to pick me or not.

“He has his own ideas but at the moment the chances are here and I have to perform in all the games.

“Then we will see what happens for the World Cup – it’s just important I play my games and I feel confident.”

And Hadergjonaj has nothing but praise for how Town boss David Wagner has helped him develop as a player and hit the ground running in England’s top-flight.

“I speak a lot to the manager and he helps me, he gives me the confidence and belief I need,” Hadergjonaj added.

“I think I have shown on the pitch that I have improved, a few months ago I would have said I needed to work on the defensive side of my game but now that is a lot better.”

Not only has Hadergjonaj shown his ever-improving defensive qualities while at the John Smith’s Stadium but also his versatility – demonstrated by playing in central midfield against Manchester United last month.

On the surprise position change at Old Trafford, Hadergjonaj said: “To be honest I was also a little bit surprised.

“He (David Wagner) told me I was going to play in central midfield and for me, in my younger days, I always wanted to be a central midfielder but then changed to a right back.

“I have shown I can provide other options, but I prefer to play at full back.

“Perhaps if I get older and I am not so fast then maybe I have to look and change my position to play in midfield!”