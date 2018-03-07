The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town defender Florent Hadergjonaj is confident the Terriers can move on from their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and claim victory over Swansea City at home this weekend.

Town were beaten 2-0 by Spurs at Wembley last time out, but return to the John Smith's Stadium for their next two matches - both of which are against fellow relegation candidates.

David Wagner's men face Swansea on Saturday before welcoming Crystal Palace to West Yorkshire next week, and Hadergjonaj is confident Town's home form, in addition to their determination to take the points, can see them over the line against Carlos Carvalhal's Swans.

After the defeat in London, the 23-year-old Switzerland international said: "We knew that today [Saturday] would be a difficult game away at Wembley against Tottenham.

"We knew for us it was a game we could play without pressure because Tottenham is very strong.

"We now have our home games. Now it starts against Swansea.

"It's a big game for us and we have to show our quality to continue like in the second half [against Spurs].

"And then we will give our best like always at home.

"I think we're very, very strong [at home] and we want to keep the points."