Huddersfield Town full back Florent Hadergjonaj is still confident the Terriers can avoid relegation to the Championship this season despite last weekend's damaging defeat to Everton.

The Switzerland international has taken heart from Town's victory over Manchester United earlier in the season, which he says shows they can compete with any team in the Premier League.

The right back also pointed out that Town are still outside of the relegation zone and have their top-flight future in their own hands.

"We know that it's going to be hard over the next three games but it's still in our hands," he said.

"On Saturday we wanted to take some points out of the game and our fans also deserved more for sure, but at the end they had a little bit more quality.

"They showed their quality in the offence and they scored and we now have three difficult games, but we have shown we can beat Manchester United at home so why can't we take points out of the other games?

"We are confident, we have to be positive, we have to take the positive things out of the last game and we have to continue."

One extra motivation for the full back is the World Cup in the summer, with Hadergjonaj aiming to be a part of the Switzerland squad travelling to Russia.

On his World Cup aspirations, the 23-year-old said: "It's hard to say but I hope I will be in the squad.

"After the season we have a meeting with the manager of Switzerland - me and my agent - and then we will see.

"I think I have done my games, I'm in a good way and I am still young.

"After that meeting you will know what happens: if I go to the World Cup in Russia or I go on my holidays."