By Steven Downes

Florent Hadergjonaj admits that a second season in the Premier League will be tougher than the first, but he insists Huddersfield Town's players and staff are prepared and ready.

Hadergjonaj was a part of Town’s opening day 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

The full-back believes that Town can once again survive in England’s top flight and have a third season of Premier League football.

He said: “We know that it will be hard, it’s even harder in the second year, but I can’t see why we can’t do what we did last year and survive again.

“The teams who have come up look strong and have bought a lot of players, but we are very confident that we can stay up again.”

On the defeat to Chelsea, Hadergjonaj said: “It was a hard game against a big opponent. We knew that it would be tough, but I think we played well in the first half. We had chances, especially with Steve Mounie’s chance which hit the post, that could have made it 1-1.

“Then at the end of the first half we conceded a penalty which hurts before half time. In the second half we tried everything to score, we tried to create chances to change the game.

“Chelsea are a big team, with a new manager and they play good football. We knew that it was going to be hard. We can’t get too frustrated about it, we just need to take the positives and move on.”

Town go into their second Premier League fixture facing current champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The Swiss international is confident that Huddersfield can once again go there and grab at least a point.

“We have shown last year that we can take points off every team,” he said. “Last year we got a 0-0 result against Manchester City away, so I don’t see why we can’t do that again in the new season.”

He added: “We have to keep going and look back at this game and take the positives out of it, and take them into next week’s game against Manchester City.”

Finally, the 24-year-old spoke of how well Town’s new players had settled into the club, insisting the current crop of players made the new recruits feel welcome.

He said: “We’ve brought in some good young lads, they are good players, and they’ve adapted quickly to the group.

“We’ve tried to make it as easy as we can for them. We will need them for sure this season. Chelsea was the first game, we now have 37 games to go.”