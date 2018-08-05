Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florent Hadergjonaj is looking to build on his debut Huddersfield Town season and really fly in this upcoming Premier League campaign.

The 24-year-old Swiss international arrived late into the Town camp last year after agreeing a season-long loan from Intolstadt.

But he believes his full pre-season with David Wagner’s side will now allow him to sparkle when Town take on Chelsea, Manchester City and the rest.

“I’m pleased I’m able to do a full pre-season (this time) with my teammates,” said Hadergjonaj, who did not quite make the Switzerland World Cup squad.

“It’s not so easy when you don’t have a full pre-season with your teammates and, when you arrive as a new player in a new country it’s even harder!

“You need some time to adapt and I needed that last year, so now I think it’s a big step forward for me to be able to have a full summer with my teammates.”

Hadergjonaj has enjoyed Town’s build-up and has made himself the leading contender to fill the right-back slot.

“It’s a big part of being a football player (pre-season) – going to Germany, Austria or wherever – as a German speaker it’s particularly easy for me to do either of the trips in those places,” he explained.

“Wherever we are, the most important thing is that we stay healthy in the pre-season and properly get ready for the new campaign.

“The most important thing is to train hard and stay healthy – not getting any injuries, so we can start with every player in the new season.”

So what targets has he set for himself in blue and white stripes?

“My personal goals are to continue to build on what I did last season and move forward – to improve by myself and as part of a team,” he answered.

“We have to have goals with the team as well and have the same dream that we are in the Premier League and hoping to stay in it.

“It is a new chance for all the players as well as the new players who have arrived here – it’s a new chapter in a new season.

“My game has changed a lot since joining the club – I am still a young player but I now know how the manager likes to play.

“Without a pre-season (last year) it was hard to understand that, as you don’t have as much time to do the things they want you to do and how they want you to play – the idea of the club and them.

“It is much better this summer because I know how I am expected to play and I think my game is much better.”