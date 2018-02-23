The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's on-loan right back Florent Hadergjonaj has revealed that a conversation with Terriers head coach David Wagner persuaded him to sign for the West Yorkshire club.

The Switzerland international - who Town have the option of buying at the end of the season - also attracted interest from the Bundesliga over the summer following parent club Ingolstadt 04's relegation.

But the 23-year-old had made up his mind over his next move after speaking to the Town boss.

"A few Bundesliga clubs made contact but once Huddersfield got in touch the move happened quickly," Hadergjonaj told the Guardian.

"I had watched their play-off final win against Reading while I was on holiday because two of their players, Elias Kachunga and Collin Quaner, had also played for Ingolstadt.

"And when I spoke to David Wagner it was clear I wanted to play for Huddersfield."

Hadergjonaj has impressed for the Terriers since joining on a season-long loan deal, and will have a large part to play in Town's final 11 matches of their maiden Premier League campaign.

Town have a good chance of survival heading into the business end of the season, with Wagner guiding the West Yorkshire side to 17th in the league after 27 matches.

The German head coach's job was declared safe for the season by chairman Dean Hoyle before a ball had been kicked this year and Hadergjonaj believes that backing has definitely helped the Terriers this term.

He said: "For sure that stability helps.

“If you are a club that likes to sack managers, you put a lot of pressure on players. You lose two or three matches and you start to worry: ‘Maybe they will change everything.’ But not here.

"What David Wagner has done for this club is really special. And we know what we are doing.

"As soon as I signed I knew it’s not going to be easy and maybe we are aiming for 17th position.

"We know we have to fight until the end and that is what we’ll do."