Huddersfield Town right back Florent Hadergjonaj was happy to take a point from the away match against Brighton and Hove Albion - even if the Terriers were aiming for all three on the south coast.

Town fought back from being a goal down at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Steve Mounie netting the equaliser after a Jonas Lossl own goal had handed the Seagulls an early advantage.

And Hadergjonaj was pleased with the away point, which helps Town remain outside of the Premier League relegation zone for another week.

"We knew that it is a very difficult game to play away in Brighton," said the Ingolstadt 04 loanee, who will become a permanent Town player in the summer.

"A lot of big teams struggle here and we will take this point.

"It is one more point for us and we have to take the positives out of the game.

"It was a very hard game, a very tight game and we knew that before.

"We will take this point."

He added: "It was a deserved point.

"It could have gone to both sides - they had chances and we had two big chances at the end, but we take this point and the positive things out of this game."

The Switzerland international was also pleased with the way Town responded after being dominated by Brighton in the early exhanges.

He said: "In every game you can struggle for 10 or 15 minutes, but then you have to come back well as a team and do things well.

"In the end I think we did that well."

One of the major confidence boosts Town will receive from the game comes as the Terriers break their duck of seven hours and six minutes without a Premier League goal.

And Hadergjonaj believes the atmosphere in the changing room has improved thanks to Mounie's strike.

He said: "It was a big thing for us that we scored.

"We created a lot of chances as well and we scored.

"This is an important point for us, it is one more point and we will keep going for sure.

"The atmosphere is good, but we came here to take the three points.

"But now it is one point and away points are never easy to take - now we will go again next week."