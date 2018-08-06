Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florent Hadergjonaj is ready to play in midfield if Huddersfield Town need that option in the Premier League campaign.

As head coach David Wagner puts the final preparations in place for the big kick-off against Chelsea at the John Smith’s Stadium, Hadergjonaj seems a shoo-in for the right-back slot.

But the 24-year-old Swiss, who has now signed a three-year deal following his season-long loan from Ingolstadt, says he can be Mr Versatile if it helps out the squad.

“I can play as a Number 6 and have done so two or three times, so it is a positive thing the manager has shown faith in me that I can play this position,” explained Hadergjonaj, who got that job against Manchester United at Old Trafford last season.

“I think I am very flexible. Of course I am an offensive right-back, but my defensive play is going very, very well as well.”

On playing midfield, he added: “You never know – the most important thing is that I play and get my minutes.

“I prefer the right-back position, but if the manager wants me to play as a Number 6 or off the striker even – the most important thing is that the manager believes in me.

“But I prefer to stay as a right-back.”

So what are the BSC Young Boys’ product’s thoughts on Town this coming season?

“The most important is that we go one step forward to play our games better than last year – to play our way and our football,” he said.

“It’s still a dream to play in the Premier League but we know we have to do it again and we know the second year is a lot harder.

“We have to stay strong as a team and then we will see.

“We know we have some very hard games at the start, but we showed last season we can take points off every team – it doesn’t matter how big the team is.”