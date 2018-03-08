Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ingolstadt 04 loanee Florent Hadergjonaj will sign a permanent deal at Huddersfield Town in the summer.

The Terriers have activated their option to buy in the Switzerland international's contract, meaning he will be become a permanent member of the Town squad on July 1 for an undisclosed fee.

The right back will join David Wagner's side on a three-year deal running until 2021, with Town having the option of extending the contract for a further season.

Not only has the 23-year-old played on the right side of defence in his 15 Town matches, but has also shown he can play in central midfield with a man-of-the-match winning performance in the middle of the park against Manchester United at Old Trafford in February.

On Hadergjonaj pledging his near future to Town, head coach Wagner said: “We knew that Flo would offer great competition for the right back position and I think his first seven months at Huddersfield Town have shown why he is so highly-rated in Germany.

“As we expected, his characteristics have been perfect for our style of play and his performances have really improved game-by-game for us. He is also a great guy who has fitted into our dressing room perfectly.

“We must also remember that he is only 23 years old, so he has plenty of space to improve further too. That’s very exciting for everyone at the club!”