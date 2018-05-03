Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City, Chelsea then Arsenal is a run-in that would give any Premier League side nightmares – but for Huddersfield Town it is reality.

Much has been made of Town’s final three fixtures, with many pundits tipping the Terriers for the drop because of the high-quality opposition they still have to face this season.

Many suggested Town needed to take points off Everton last weekend to preserve their top-flight status, but a 2-0 loss to the Toffees has put David Wagner’s side in a sticky situation.

Now Town are likely to need to take points off one of the top six in their last three matches to put enough distance between themselves and Swansea City, Southampton and Stoke City come May 13.

That has led to some doom and gloom around the John Smith’s Stadium, but Town are still outside the bottom three, sitting 16th in the Premier League with 35 points - three more than Southampton, who take up the final relegation place.

For the Terriers to still be outside of the drop zone at this stage of the season is a remarkable achievement by arguably the biggest underdogs in Premier League history, and Town fans should not be disheartened just yet.

Although the challenge facing Town is a tough one, the form of both the Terriers and their upcoming opposition should give hope to the Blue and White faithful.

In their last six matches, Town have taken five points - putting them 13th in the Premier League form table and ahead of all their direct relegation rivals.

Although West Bromwich Albion have taken eight points in that time, it would take the greatest escape in top-flight history for the Baggies to clinch another season in the top tier and Darren Moore’s side cannot catch the Terriers.

West Ham United have the same record as Town but have an inferior goal difference over the same period, while Southampton have taken four points and Stoke and Swansea have notched just three.

Although Town face top of the form table Manchester City this weekend, all their rivals take on a team with better form over their last six fixtures.

Southampton take on Everton, who have a strong home record under Sam Allardyce, Stoke face Crystal Palace, who are coming off the back of their 5-0 demolition of Leicester City, and Swansea are up against AFC Bournemouth, who have lost just two of their last nine home matches - to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Saints have taken just one point in their last four away matches and face clashes with the Toffees and the Swans away from St Mary’s in their final three fixtures, with Premier League champions Manchester City visiting the south coast on the final day of the season.

Stoke must also travel to the Liberty Stadium in their last two games and both the Potters and the Saints will come up against a side which - although under threat of relegation - have lost just two matches at home in their last eight fixtures - once again to Spurs and Manchester United.

In addition to Town’s competition having a trickier run-in than first assumed, the form table hints that the Terriers’ final game of the season may not be as tough as first thought.

Although Arsenal will travel to the John Smith’s Stadium wanting to gift Arsene Wenger with a final Premier League win before he departs, the Gunners struggle away from the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger’s side have not won on the road in the league this calendar year and only Watford have had a worse points haul in their last eight matches away from home.

On top of that, the Gunners may be more concerned about the Europa League final three days after the Town match - should they get past Atletico Madrid tonight.

Although at first glance it may look like Town are in a perilous position and are staring at the drop into the Championship, the form is still on their side.

Let’s just hope the form table translates into reality over the final week of the Premier League season.