Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson is set to appear alongside England legends Sir Geoff Hurst and Peter Shilton OBE for a special World Cup Launch dinner at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town , in partnership with See It Now Sport, will welcome the trio on Thursday June 14th as part of their series of ‘An Evening With’ events.

The dinner, which is starts at 7pm, will see the three guests preview England’s chances of glory and re-live some of the greatest moments in World Cup History.

Former England and Arsenal forward Merson has repeatedly written-off the Terriers chances of Premier League survival this season in his role as Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday expert.

Joining him will be 1966 World Cup winning hero and the only man ever to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final - Sir Geoff Hurst.

Sir Geoff is forever immortalised by those famous commentary words “they think it’s all over, it is now” and will be able to describe to pure emotion of winning the World Cup.

The striker also made 499 appearances for West Ham United, scoring 248 goals.

And next to the World Cup winner will be Peter Shilton OBE who with 125 appearances, is the most capped England player of all time.

The ‘keeper was an ever-present fixture of the 1982, 1986 and 1990 World Cup Finals and will be remembered for the ‘The Hand of God’ incident during the 86 tournament which saw Argentinean forward Diego Maradona score against him.

The event will be hosted by Pete Emmett with standard tickets available for £50 plus VAT and includes a two course meal with coffee or tea and a reception in the White Rose Suite Bar.

There is also a chance to purchase a VIP pass for £65 plus VAT which includes the above as well as a reception in the Ray Wilson Suite with live music and meet and greet photo opportunity with the former players.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the See It Now Sports website .