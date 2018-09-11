Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eoin Hand is looking forward to seeing Huddersfield Town play at the John Smith’s Stadium for the first time on Saturday.

The former boss, who was in charge at Leeds Road from 1988 to 1992, is a guest at Boothy’s Beer and Banter at PPG Canalside ahead of the Crystal Palace match.

There is a Q&A with fans from 12.30pm and Hand will also be available to sign copies of his autobiography, First Hand, which includes some frank revelations about his fascinating career (including some intriguing ones from behind the Town scenes).

Now based in Kerry, the 72-year-old former Republic of Ireland manager, said: “It’s great to be back in Huddersfield for the match and I’m looking forward to meeting some old friends at the club.

“Chatting with the fans has always been great, so the Q&A will be enjoyable, but I am really looking forward to the match, because I haven’t seen a game at the stadium before.

“In fact, it’s quite a few years since I last saw a Premier League match, so it will be a very interesting and enjoyable afternoon.”

Hand signed the likes of Peter Jackson, Iwan Roberts and Iffy Onuora for Town and his teams were known for playing entertaining football.

It was Hand, in fact, who created the first team which went to the play-offs in 1992, although he was replaced as manager in the March and Ian Ross took the team on.

“I had many happy times in Huddersfield and one of my sons still lives there and goes to the matches,” he added.

“I remember attending the board meetings and being asked my opinion about the new stadium, and I used to say ‘why are you asking me? I’m manager now but I won’t be by the time the stadium gets built, you’ll have got rid of me!’

“But I enjoyed my time at the club and it’s terrific to think of where they are now and where they are going – my very best wishes go to everyone concerned.”

Hand, who survived acute pancreatitis in 1997, believes David Wagner should be lauded for what he has done at the club, much as his close friend Chris Hughton is for guiding Brighton in the top flight.

“David is certainly maximising things at Town in every way,” he added.

“His associaton with Jurgen Klopp seems very strong and I’m sure is helpful, but the whole thing for Town is about survival in the Premier League.

“David, just like Chris down at Brighton, is doing a great job, but it is always very difficult to survive in the Premier League, we all know that.”

His book First Hand focuses on many untold stories from a career which has taken him around the globe both a club and international level – he played 260 times for Portsmouth and 20 times for the Republic.

At Town, he took over from Malcolm Macdonald and installed Peter Withe as his assistant, and Hand signed the likes of Craig Maskell from Southampton, keeper Steve Hardwick, defender Ken O’Doherty and midfielders Chris Marsden and Kieran O’Regan.

Maskell, in 1988/89, beat Jimmy Glazzard’s post-war scoring record of 32 in all competitions.

Hand later brought in popular players like Roberts, Jackson, Onuora and Phil Starbuck and he also got Frank Stapleton into the club.