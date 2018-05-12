Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town booked themselves a second season in the Premier League on Wednesday with a remarkable point against last year's champions Chelsea.

The Terriers battled for a draw at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues unable to find a winner after Marcos Alonso cancelled out Laurent Depoitre's opening goal.

And three former Town bosses - Chris Powell, Neil Warnock and Peter Jackson - were hugely complimentary of David Wagner's men after their "phenomenal" achievement was completed in west London.

After the match, Chris Powell told Sky Sports: "It's a phenomenal achievement.

"Not only for Huddersfield, I think we should talk about what Brighton and Newcastle have done because all three teams have survived which is unheard of.

"It's been harder for Huddersfield but it's been brilliant. They've had a really up and down season, but they bounced back and that's key. They always got a result when they needed one and for a side that doesn't score too many goals away, they had some huge results.

"To come here under that amount of pressure, and Chelsea needed a result too, they didn't just go through the motions, and they got a point. It's amazing.

"It's wonderful what they've achieved this year. So many people had written them off before a ball was kicked and when you looked at the last three games, you wanted them to be away from the danger area.

"But for them to not only go to Manchester City and not concede plus get a point, and to come here tonight when Chelsea needed something as well, it is monumental and a wonderful achievement for a club I know well - it will galvanise the area. The players are heroes and it's a wonderful achievement."

Neil Warnock - who will face Town in the top flight next season after taking Cardiff City up from the Championship - echoed Powell's sentiments.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Bluebirds' boss - who was promoted with Town in 1995 - told Press Association Sport: “It’s massive.

“It was massive last year, so multiply that by a hundred and you’ve probably got it about right.

“It’s brilliant for everybody there and I’m looking forward to playing them as well.

“I mean Huddersfield and Cardiff. If you would have said 12 months ago Huddersfield and Cardiff in the Premier League they would have laughed at you.”

When asked if Wagner's achievement eclipsed his own with Cardiff this season, Warnock joked: “No way!

“But it is fantastic. I’m just so pleased for Dean [Hoyle] and everybody. They’ve worked so hard for that.”

The Hoyle-Wagner relationship has been a massive part of Town's success over the two years, but speculation has been rife over the head coach's future in recent weeks.

That speculation is likely to increase now he has led Town to a second season in the top tier, but former boss Jackson - who was promoted with the Terriers in 2004 - believes the boss will stay in West Yorkshire.

“It’s a global brand now is Huddersfield. Where ever you go in the world, everybody knows little Huddersfield Town,” he said.

“Dean brought David in and it’s certainly been one of the signings of the century.

“I hope he stays at Town because I think he’ll be on the radar of a few more clubs now.

“He’s very loyal but had they gone down he might have left, but he’s got something to build on now, that’s the thing.

“He’s made his name through Huddersfield Town and my gut feeling is he will stay.”