FC Halifax Town have confirmed defender Nathan Clarke has committed his future to the club ahead of the new National League season.

Clarke, 34, has been with the Shaymen on trial during pre-season and has now officially joined his hometown club.

The popular centre-back started his career at Huddersfield Town, having come through the Academy, making 266 appearances for the Terriers.

He had loans spells with Colchester Athletic, Oldham Athletic before joining Leyton Orient in 2012. He made over 100 appearances for the Os.

Clarke returned to West Yorkshire in 2015 and joined Bradford City, making 25 appearances, and since he left Valley Parade he has played for Coventry City and Grimsby Town.