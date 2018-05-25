Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town loanee Danny Ward has travelled to Kiev as part of the Liverpool squad taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The goalkeeper will likely be Liverpool's third-choice gloveman for the final behind Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet - should all three be fit for Saturday.

Ward is part of the 24-man squad selected by Jurgen Klopp for the clash with the Zinedine Zidane's juggernauts, who are aiming for a third triumph in Europe's premiere competition in as many years.

During his time with Town, Ward wrote himself into folklore with two saves against Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-final shootout at Hillsborough, denying Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri from the spot.

The 24-year-old Welshman went on to achieve promotion with Town at Wembley in his final game for the Terriers.

The Champions League final will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and on YouTube from non-subscribers, with kick off at 7.45pm on Saturday.