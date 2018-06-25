Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Adam Clayton has agreed with Gary Lineker to grow a beard twice as long as his previous effort with the Terriers all in the name of charity - should England win the World Cup .

Clayton grew a mammoth beard whilst a Town player back in 2014, raising around £5,000 for the Huddersfield Town Foundation in the process.

Ahead of the final home match of the 2013/14 season against Leicester City, the midfielder dyed his facial blue and white before shaving it off after the final whistle.

And the Middlesbrough midfielder has agreed to once again grow out his beard for a charity of England legend Lineker's choice should the Three Lions win the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Lineker posted a picture of Clayton's Town beard last week after a question was posted about the best facial hair in world football.

And Clayton responded to the image, tweeting: "If England win the world cup I’ll grow it twice as long for any charity you want @GaryLineker and get the Union Jack on there for a game!!! #itscominghome".

Lineker agreed to the bet, responding: "Just saw this. You’re on."

The BBC presenter later selected Great Ormond Street Hospital as his charity of choice for the bet.

Clayton's previous attempt had almost developed a life of it's own whilst in West Yorkshire and even had it's own appreciation society group on Facebook.