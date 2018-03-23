The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ex-Huddersfield Town striker Iffy Onoura has joined England Under-21's coaching team as part of the FA's efforts to boost diversity in the game.

Onoura scored over 30 goals for the Terriers in two separate stays, spending five seasons at the Galpharm from 1989 to 1994 before returning in 2004 to help the club win promotion from Division Four.

The 50-year-old's appointment comes in the wake of the FA's January pledge to bring BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) coaches on board across their 28 national teams.

Under 21s boss Aidy Boothroyd is supportive of the move to increase inclusivity through Onoura's involvement.

"The chairman has been pushing this scheme and Iffy is exactly the right candidate to come into it," said Boothroyd.

"I've known him since I was 16 and he's exactly the type of person we want.

"Iffy is the right fit because of what he's experienced and what the Under-21s is all about.

"His appointment is important and not just about visibility. It's all abut difference and personalities, different ways of doing things."

The Glasgow-born man has served in high-profile positions at the top of the English game in roles driving to make the game more diverse.

He is the PFA's equalities coach and was last year appointed as BAME representative on the FA Board, the highest level of administration at the governing body.

Work with the Young Lions is the latest step in Onoura's coaching career, having managed Ethiopia's national team and spent spells as manager at Swindon Town, Gillingham and Lincoln City.

Boothroyd went on to back the introduction of the Rooney Rule, stipulating one BAME candidate must be shortlisted for managerial posts.

"It's important. At the moment it's big news and can be a touchy subject because people are pushing for it," he said.

"That's fine, provided it's for the right reason. It's exactly what we should be doing."

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed he won't be changing his backroom staff for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, despite fears over players being subject to racial abuse.

Southgate, whose successor will be appointed with the Rooney Rule in place, has been criticised for failing to appoint a new coach by a number of high-profile figures.

Garth Crooks told the Mirror: "This is a monumental error of judgement from the England manager.

"He has no idea what he could be subjecting his black players to.

"If Gareth Southgate does not take a Chris Powell (Southend manager) or a Chris Ramsey (QPR technical director) to Russia and our black players are subjected to racial abuse then it is a dereliction of his duty. They need support."