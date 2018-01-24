Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town player Joel Lynch has spoken of his injury frustration which has limited his appearances for Queens Park Rangers.

The 30-year-old, who's time at the John Smith's Stadium was also beset by injuries, has been limited to just 46 appearances in all competitions since making the £1.2m move to West London in the summer of 2016.

This campaign the defender has been troubled with hamstring and foot problems, limiting him to 13 outings for the Loftus Road outfit.

It's a situation Lynch is 'gutted' about with the player hoping the worst of his woes is now behind him after making three appearances so far in 2018.

“I am desperate to do well here,” Lynch told QPR's official website. “I know what people must think, that I’m injured quite a lot but it’s just been really unfortunate for me.

“I am absolutely gutted with the way my QPR career has started to be completely honest.

“I haven’t been able to have a long run of games and it’s incredibly frustrating.

“I am desperate to do well for QPR and for the fans to like me as a player and appreciate what I can do.”