Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town defender Anthony Gerrard restrained an enraged fan who ran on the pitch at Rochdale last night.

The Oldham Athletic defender reacted quickly when the fan appeared to want to target the referee .

The supporter slipped over as match official Peter Bankes looked to get out of his way, and was grabbed by Gerrard, the cousin of former England and Liverpool captain Steven.

Gerrard, who played for Town from 2012 to 2015, had just given away a penalty (fouling the home side’s Joe Thompson).

The spot-kick by Joe Rafferty was saved after a delay because of the invader, who had run across the turf towards the referee and slipped as the official stepped away.

Joe Rafferty saw his spot-kick saved after a delay caused in part by the pitch invader, who sprinted towards the penalty area before falling.

It was then than Gerrard grabbed the fan and held him, being joined soon by a teammate.

The players then march the man into the arms of waiting stewards. The fan was then led away by stewards.

Oldham boss Ritchie Wellens said he had not witnessed the full incident, only noticing the moment the fan was stopped by Gerrard.

“I saw the end of it. I didn’t see what happened, I saw someone slip into Gerrard,” Wellens said.

“If he’s a fan running on the pitch he’s picking on the wrong lad in Gerrard because I’ve seen him box.

“For any fan to come onto the pitch is not right. Got loads of fans here who were brilliant and behaved.”

The League One match at Spotland finished 0-0.