Former Huddersfield Town star Michael Hefele has been joined by brother Josef at Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old defender has agreed an initial three-month youth loan with the Reds and was in Forest's Under 23 squad for their 1-1 draw against Charlton on Monday afternoon, but was an unused substitute.

Josef has signed on loan from Bradford City after signing for the Bantams on a free transfer from TSV 1860 Munich in July 2017.

The teenager is yet to make a league appearance for Michael Collins' side, but was named on the bench for a couple of the Bantams' Checkatrade Trophy clashes last season.

Josef, who predominantly plays as a right back, previously played at the same club as brother Michael during the pair's time at Dynamo Dresden, when the youngster represented the Under 17s and the former Terrier captained the first team.