Former Huddersfield Town winger Franny Firth has died at the age of 61.

Firth was part of the Town academy side that reached the 1974 FA Youth Cup Final, with the Terriers losing 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur over two legs.

The Dewsbury-born forward went on to appear for Town's first team, recording 30 appearances in all competitions from 1972 and 1977 - scoring four times.

His debut came as a 17-year-old in February 1974 when he replaced Wales international Dick Krzywicki in a 5-0 victory over Rochdale.

In the same season, he and his Under 18 team mates claimed wins over Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Burnley, Charlton Athletic, Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion to reach the FA Youth Cup Final.

A 1-1 draw in the first leg meant Town could win the trophy at Leeds Road, but the 15,000+ fans that came to watch the youngsters in Huddersfield saw Spurs claim a 1-0 win in extra time.

Firth played his last Town match against Barnsley in October 1976, but suffered a broken leg.

After recovering from injury, he joined Halifax Town, making more than 150 appearances for the Shaymen.

A short stint at Bury followed before Firth became a postman in his retirement.