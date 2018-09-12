Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

12.05

Four members of David Wagner’s senior Huddersfield Town squad are playing with the Elite Development Squad at Brentford today.

England age-group keeper Ryan Schofield is in goal for Mark Hudson’s side at the London club’s training ground.

Then among the outfield starters are Juninho Bacuna, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Collin Quaner – all looking to get valuable minutes after failing to make the matchday 18 for the 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

Schofield, of course, was on the bench against Marco Silva’s Toffees but didn’t get into the action as Jonas Lossl kept goal.

Wagner’s outfield substitutes on Merseyside were Erik Durm, Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre , who all got on in the second half, plus Danny Williams, Alex Pritchard and Isaac Mbenza.

Mbenza, of course, started for Belgium Under 21s last night and played the full 90 minutes as they defeated Hungary 3-0 in a Euro Under 21 qualifier.

Belgium have now won seven matches on the trot in Euro qualifying.

Philip Billing played 28 minutes as a substitute for Denmark Under 21s last night – his seventh cap – as they beat Lithuania 2-0.

The Young Danes now top their Euro 2019 qualifying group, one point ahead of second placed Poland.

And Jon Gorenc Stankovic played (90 minutes) for Slovenia Under 21s, who beat Kazakhstan 2-1.

It was his 15th cap for his country and the win moved Slovenia four points ahead of third-placed Kazakhstan.

Town Academy: Schofield, Duhaney, O'Mally, Spratt, Edmonds-Green, High, Dyson, Rowe, Bacuna, Sabiri, Quaner. Subs - Rosario, Marriott, OBiero, Crichlow-Noble, Daly.