Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner believes the Terriers' display against Newcastle United was one of their best defensive performances of the season despite the defeat.

The Toon claimed a 1-0 victory over Town at St James' Park, with Wagner's men frustrating the hosts for 80 minutes.

But a late Ayoze Perez strike handed all three points to Rafa Benitez's men and sent the Terriers to 16th in the Premier League table.

Although Town got nothing out of the game, the head coach was still pleased with the performance - but was left frustrated by the result.

He said: "We are frustrated and a little bit disappointed as well, of course, (to) concede so late in the game in a game where I think, in the second half, our game-plan worked more or less perfectly.

"We wanted to frustrate them, we wanted to play from a deeper block, minimise their chances and hurt them on the counter.

"It was defensively one of our best performances in the second half of the season. The effort, attitude, fighting spirit, togetherness, everything you need when you are in and around the position in the table where we are, was there.

"That's enough for me to get enough confidence for the next games. But you need as well to use your opportunities and we haven't done today, and that's why we conceded this defeat where I think we deserved at least a point for this great defensive attitude and fighting spirit which the players have shown."