Huddersfield Town fans were left just as frustrated as the team after the 1-1 FA Cup draw against Birmingham City.

The result means Town have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions ahead of a crunch Premier League double header against Liverpool (at home tomorrow night) and Manchester United (away on Saturday).

Some are questioning confidence in David Wagner’s squad while others believe a bit of extra quality is needed, maybe before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

Bryan, in Slaithwaite, said of the Cup performance: “Reasonable first half and well taken goal by Mounie, but once again we gift the opposition with a goal.

“Even so we had chances to win it but the final ball and comic book finishing has cost us.

“We need some pace and a clinical finisher up front.

“Watched Grigg and Powell for Wigan on MOTD, those are the sort of players we’re missing!”

Roy, in Dagenham, was blunt in his assessment.

“Confidence seems to be in tatters,” he told www.examiner.co.uk

“We have done brilliantly. We are rightly in the Premier League. Confidence should be high.

“The number of times that shots and crosses are missed, sliced, ballooned or scuffed is unbelievable, probably somewhere near 100%, and highlights a serious confidence issue which needs addressing ASAP.”

Glenn, over in Leigh, agrees.

“Blew hot and cold, draw fair. Some fringe players showed they need to improve.”

Roger, based in Kirkburton, did not want another match.

“A poor display and definitely a result we didn’t want, a midweek replay. Agh!!!,” he said.

“Back to business on Tuesday evening and hoping for a return to early-season energy and form.”

Supporter Bill, from Emley, picked out men at the front and back for special mention.

“Kongolo and Mounie showed some class (and Hogg was very good, too) but the rest were inconsistent,” he remarked.

“Town operate on fine margins and the mistake wrecked what was becoming a comfortable if unflattering win.”

Kim, in Golcar, is more optimistic, saying: “We can take a few positives from the game.

“Mounie had a spring in his step, Billing looked class, Flo played well at full back and Hogg was absolutely everywhere..... and we’re still in the Cup!”

Richard, down in Lincoln, is eager to move on.

“So on to Tuesday and Liverpool - would like to see Mounie retained for a run and Kongolo kept in the middle,” he said.

“Liverpool have lost to Swansea and WBA so do we fear a backlash or see an opportunity?

“I hope the latter!”