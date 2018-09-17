Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Jonas Lossl believes Huddersfield Town were beaten by a world-class goal from a world-class player on Saturday afternoon.

Town’s Danish keeper had no chance with the finish of Wilfried Zaha, which proved the difference in his side’s 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Ivorian Zaha scored the only goal of the game when he ghosted past two Town defenders before blasting past the keeper.

The 29-year-old praised Zaha's ability, describing him as a "world-class" player.

"In Denmark we say 'take your hat off' for a player like that,” said Lossl.

“Zaha is world class and he is able to do moments like the goal.

"You saw that against Crystal Palace, the next level. He did that on the goal, I have seen it back and it is just fantastic. I don't feel like I could have done anything, it was incredible from him. You see the importance he has to the team, he is a really, really strong player.”

On the defeat, Lossl said: "I am very, very frustrated, I think we all are. It is frustrating to think we put in a good performance, we created the most chances, and we have lost 1-0.

"There's nothing bad about the team because we lost on the day. We deserved at least one point for the way we played."

Aaron Mooy came closest to scoring Town’s first goal at the John Smith’s Stadium this season when he struck the inside of the post.

But Lossl said they players must take confidence going forward.

"We have to look at our own performance, we can't dwell on that,” he said.

“You can't say anything, it was a great strike by Aaron, but we had some (more) chances and I think everyone knows that we should have had a goal."

Town have not scored a goal at home since April when the Terriers beat Watford 1-0 thanks to Tom Ince's dramatic late strike.

Although goals have been hard to come by for Town in their own stadium, Lossl is confident the forwards will deliver.

"I have no doubt that they are trying both in training and in games to score," he said.

"We just need to continue this effort and performances and the results will come, I am sure,” he said.

"We know that our performances are still going up and I will say that this game against Palace was up again from the match at Everton , however there are things we need to change.

"We have to play the same way but take our chances. Honestly, we need to be frustrated and stand forward and take responsibility.

“However we need to continue the same work because we put in a good performance, we just needed that bit of luck in certain areas.”