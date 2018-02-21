Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Ben Hall

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town squad for the rest of the inaugural Premier League campaign has been set following the January transfer window.

It includes five Under 21 players as of the start of the season and it must not include more than 17 players who do not fulfil the 'homegrown player criteria'.

A 'homegrown player' is a player who has been registered with any club in the FA or Welsh FA for three seasons before his 21st birthday.

The Huddersfield Town squad contains 10 homegrown players.

Here is the full squad following the ins and outs of the transfer window.

Jonas Lossl

D.O.B: 01/02/89

Place of birth: Kolding, Denmark

Position: Goalkeeper

Squad number: 1

Previous club: FSV Mainz 05 (Loan)

Lossl is understudy to Kasper Schmeichel in the Danish national set-up. Town signed the stopper from Bundesliga outfit FSV Mainz 05 on loan, but have an option to buy.

Joel Coleman

D.O.B: 26/09/1995

Place of birth: Bolton, England

Position: Goalkeeper

Squad number: 13

Previous club: Oldham Athletic

Coleman was signed in June 2016 from League 1 side Oldham Athletic. He is Town's backup keeper and regularly plays in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Robert Green

D.O.B: 18/01/1980

Place of birth: Chertsey, England

Position: Goalkeeper

Squad number: 28

Previous club: Leeds United

Green is yet to make an appearance for Town. He was released by Leeds in summer 2017 and signed on a free contract.

Ryan Schofield

D.O.B: 11/12/1999

Position: Goalkeeper

Squad number: 31

Previous club: Academy graduate

Schofield is a promising young goalkeeper who has represented England at several youth levels. He made the step up to the first team squad over the summer.

Tommy Smith

D.O.B: 14/04/1992

Place of birth: Warrington, England

Position: Right back

Squad number: 2

Previous club: Manchester City

Smith signed for the Huddersfield Town development squad and was promoted to the first team in 2013, coming off the bench in a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley on debut. He was made club captain this season after the retirement of Mark Hudson.

Scott Malone

D.O.B: 25/03/1991

Place of birth: Rowley Regis, England

Position: Left back

Squad number: 3

Previous club: Fulham

Malone joined Town for a fee in the region of £5m after impressing for Fulham last season. He scored against Town for the Cottagers when Fulham thrashed the Terriers 4-1 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Terence Kongolo

D.O.B: 14/2/1994

Place of birth: Fribourg, Switzerland

Position: Left back/centre back

Squad number: 5

Previous club: AS Monaco (Loan)

Kongolo is a versatile defender who can play as a centre back or left back. He is on loan until the end of the season from French champions Monaco, but there is no option to buy when the loan expires.

Chris Lowe

D.O.B: 16/04/1989

Place of birth: Plauen, Germany

Position: Left back

Squad number: 15

Previous club: 1. FC Kaiserslauten

Lowe was one of David Wagner's first signings for the 16/17 season, signing a pre-contract deal.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen

D.O.B: 23/04/1990

Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark

Position: Centre back

Squad number: 25

Previous club: FC Copenhagen

From free pints for the travelling 'blue and white army' to giving his shirt to young fans, 'Zanka' has asserted himself as a fan favourite at the John Smith's Stadium.

Christopher Schindler

D.O.B: 29/04/1990

Place of birth: Munich, Germany

Position: Centre back

Squad Number: 26

Previous club: 1860 Munich

His winning penalty against Reading in the play-off final has cemented Schindler's place in Huddersfield Town history. He is a very strong centre back who shows class beyond his age.

Florent Hadergjonaj

D.O.B: 31/07/1994

Place of birth: Langnau im Emmental, Switzerland

Position: Right back

Squad number: 33

Previous club: Ingolstadt 04

Hadergjonaj is a versatile right back who can also play in central midfield. He put in a great performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the centre of the park.

Michael Hefele

D.O.B: 01/09/1990

Place of birth: Pffafenhofen, Germany

Position: Centre back

Squad number: 44

Previous club: Dynamo Dresden

'Hef' is a ball-playing defender who played a pivotal role in Town's promotion push last season. An Achilles injury has stopped him getting a run in the team this campaign.

Dean Whitehead

D.O.B: 12/01/1982

Place of birth: Abingdon, England

Position: Defensive midfielder

Squad number: 4

Previous club: Middlesbrough

'Deano' is a hard-tackling midfielder who has featured in cup games and as a substitute in three league games this season.

Jonathan Hogg

D.O.B: 06/12/1988

Place of birth: Middlesbrough, England

Position: Defensive midfielder

Squad number: 6

Previous club: Watford

'Hoggy' is an ever present name on the Town team sheet and has been promoted to vice-captain this season.

Sean Scannell

D.O.B: 17/09/1990

Place of birth: Croydon, London

Position: Right winger

Squad number: 7

Previous club: Crystal Palace

Scannell has been a great servant to the Terriers since joining in the 2012-2013 season. He has featured in 158 games, scoring eight goals.

Elias Kachunga

D.O.B: 22/04/1992

Place of birth: Haan, Germany

Position: Right winger/striker

Squad number: 9

Previous club: Ingolstadt 04

'Kache' joined on loan from Ingolstadt ahead of the 16/17 season in which he impressed in and scored 12 goals. He made the switch permanent during last season and has featured 17 times, scoring once. He is currently on the road to recovery after sustaining a serious knee injury at Vicarage Road against Watford.

Aaron Mooy

D.O.B: 15/09/1990

Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Position: Central midfielder

Squad number: 10

Previous club: Manchester City

Mooy is another player who impressed on loan during the 16/17 season and won player of the year last season. He earned a permanent move ahead of the 17/18 season and has repaid Wagner's faith in him with four goals.

Rajiv van la Parra

D.O.B: 04/06/1991

Place of birth: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Position: Winger

Squad number: 17

Previous club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

van la Parra joined from Wolves on loan in 2016 and earned a permanent move ahead of the 16/17 season. The tricky winger has scored four times for Town.

Danny Williams

D.O.B: 08/03/1989

Place of birth: Karlsruher, Germany

Position: Central midfielder

Squad Number: 19

Previous club: Reading

Williams joined the Terriers on a free transfer after the play-off final victory against Reading, where he was the Royals' man of the match.

Alex Pritchard

D.O.B: 03/05/1993

Place of birth: Orsett, England

Position: Attacking midfielder

Squad number: 21

Previous club: Norwich City

Pritchard joined the club in January for a fee around £12m. He scored on his full home debut against AFC Bournemouth in a 4-1 victory.

Tom Ince

D.O.B: 30/01/1992

Place of birth: Stockport, England

Position: Attacking midfielder/Winger

Squad number: 22

Previous club: Derby County

Ince joined the club in the summer of 2017 and was one of Wagner's first summer recruits ahead of the inaugural Premier League campaign. He has scored once in the league and once in the FA Cup replay against Birmingham City.

Collin Quaner

D.O.B: 18/06/1991

Place of birth: Dusseldorf, Germany

Position: Winger/striker

Squad number: 23

Previous club: 1. FC Union Berlin

Quaner joined for £500,000 in January of the 16/17 season, scoring on debut against Rochdale in a 4-1 win. He also scored a last minute winner against Preston North End in his first season. He is the joint assist leader at the club joint with Aaron Mooy (three).

Laurent Depoitre

D.O.B: 07/12/1988

Place of birth: Tournai, Belgium

Position: Striker

Squad number: 20

Previous club: FC Porto

Depoitre was Wagner's first recruit in the summer transfer window and has put in numerous hard-working displays up front for Town, scoring five.

Steve Mounie

D.O.B: 29/09/1994

Place of birth: Parakou, Benin

Position: Striker

Squad number: 24

Previous club: Montpellier HSC

Mounie is Town's record signing to date, costing in the region of £14m. He has chipped in with 7 goals this term, 2 of those in the FA Cup.

Philip Billing

D.O.B: 11/06/1996

Place of birth: Denmark

Position: Defensive midfielder

Squad number: 8

Previous club: Esbjerg

Billing was signed in 2013 from his native Denmark on a youth contract. He progressed through the ranks, earning his debut against champions Leicester in the 2013/2014 season. He has gone on to score three goals in 48 appearances for town and won goal of the season and youth player of the season in the 16/17 campaign.

Abdelhamid Sabiri

D.O.B: 28/11/1996

Place of birth: Goulmima, Morocco

Position: Attacking midfielder/winger

Squad number: 11

Previous club: 1. FC Nurnberg

Sabiri was born in Morocco but moved to Germany at a young age, where he joined the youth set up of Darmstadt 98. He signed for Nurnberg in 2016, impressing in their second team before netting five goals in nine appearances for the first team. He made the switch to West Yorkshire in the summer transfer window and made his debut as a substitute against West Ham. He has featured five times since.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

D.O.B: 14/01/1996

Place of birth: Ljubljana, Slovenia

Position: Centre back

Squad number: 27

Previous club: Borussia Dortmund II

Town signed Stankovic from Dortmund's second team. He has lots of potential and has featured for Slovenia since U16 level and suffered a serious knee injury whilst on international duty with the U21s. He is nearly back to full fitness and has featured in Mark Hudson's development squad where he played 45 minutes against Barnsley.

Jordan Williams

D.O.B: 22/10/1999

Place of birth: Huddersfield, England

Position: Right back

Squad number: 36

Previous club: Academy graduate

Williams is a promising right back who has represented England at U17 and U18 level. He made his town debut against Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup second round and was loaned out to Bury where he made nine appearances before being recalled.

Lewis O'Brien

D.O.B: 14/10/1998

Place of birth: Colchester, England

Position: Attacking midfielder

Squad Number: 39

Previous club: Academy graduate

O'Brien is yet to make a first team appearance for town but was named on the bench in the FA Cup clash with Bolton Wanderers. He is progressing well in the academy.