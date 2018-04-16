Load mobile navigation

How Huddersfield Town's last gasp win over Watford FC unfolded - in 17 incredible images

Terriers leave it late to seal a vital victory in their bid for Premier League survival during Saturday's John Smith's Stadium clash

Sport

Boss David Wagner described Tom Ince's injury-time strike against Watford as arguably 'one of the biggest moment's in the club's recent history'.

And although the overall scale and impact of the goal will not be determined until the final kick of the season, many inside the John Smith's Stadium felt it could be enough to guarantee another season in the Premier League.

In a game high on effort and endeavour but low on quality, pre-match optimism was slowly dwindling away as the clock moved towards the end of ninety minutes.

Then, as many had began to settle for a solitary point (including mascot Terry the Terrier), substitute Ince was on hand to score one of the biggest goals of his career.

Have a look below at how the game unfolded in 17 incredible images from the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

  Huddersfield Town fans arrived at the John Smith's Stadium with hopes, excitement and anticipation.

    Huddersfield Town fans arrived at the John Smith's Stadium with hopes, excitement and anticipation.

    1 of 17
  There was a warm greeting between Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner and Watford counterpart Javi Gracia.

    There was a warm greeting between Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner and Watford counterpart Javi Gracia.

    2 of 17
  As ever the Cowshed South Stand was in fine voice and full of colour throughout the encounter.

    As ever the Cowshed South Stand was in fine voice and full of colour throughout the encounter.

    3 of 17
  It was a tight opening first-half as Town's Collin Quaner was thwarted by Watford's Orestis Karnezis.

    It was a tight opening first-half as Town's Collin Quaner was thwarted by Watford's Orestis Karnezis.

    4 of 17
  After a tentative beginning, Watford tried to catch Town on the break as Etienne Capoue proved a threat.

    After a tentative beginning, Watford tried to catch Town on the break as Etienne Capoue proved a threat.

    5 of 17
  Both sides' defences were resolute with Town's Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen particularly impressive.

    Both sides' defences were resolute with Town's Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen particularly impressive.

    6 of 17
  Frustration continued to grow around the ground as Town's Steve Mounie put a shot wide in the second-half.

    Frustration continued to grow around the ground as Town's Steve Mounie put a shot wide in the second-half.

    7 of 17
  The second-half saw Watford offer little with Etienne Capoue once again coming closest.

    The second-half saw Watford offer little with Etienne Capoue once again coming closest.

    8 of 17
  It appeared even Town mascot Terry the Terrier had lost faith as the clock ran down...

    It appeared even Town mascot Terry the Terrier had lost faith as the clock ran down...

    9 of 17
  Just as almost everyone had given up hope the deadlock would be broken....

    Just as almost everyone had given up hope the deadlock would be broken....

    10 of 17
  ....Town substitute Tom Ince grabbed a last-gasp winner!

    ....Town substitute Tom Ince grabbed a last-gasp winner!

    11 of 17
  Cue pandemonium as the player is mobbed by his team-mates as well as boss David Wagner.

    Cue pandemonium as the player is mobbed by his team-mates as well as boss David Wagner.

    12 of 17
  Another great shot of Town boss David Wagner joining in with the goal celebrations.

    Another great shot of Town boss David Wagner joining in with the goal celebrations.

    13 of 17
  Just can't get enough of those final minute celebrations for Huddersfield Town!

    Just can't get enough of those final minute celebrations for Huddersfield Town!

    14 of 17
  Even Town's chairman Dean Hoyle couldn't hide his delight when the ball hit the back of the net.

    Even Town's chairman Dean Hoyle couldn't hide his delight when the ball hit the back of the net.

    15 of 17
  A beaming David Wagner could not hide his delight at the final whistle.

    A beaming David Wagner could not hide his delight at the final whistle.

    16 of 17
  The customary final whistle celebrations with the fans has been missed - what a sight!

    The customary final whistle celebrations with the fans has been missed - what a sight!

    17 of 17
