How Huddersfield Town's last gasp win over Watford FC unfolded - in 17 incredible images

Boss David Wagner described Tom Ince's injury-time strike against Watford as arguably 'one of the biggest moment's in the club's recent history'.

And although the overall scale and impact of the goal will not be determined until the final kick of the season, many inside the John Smith's Stadium felt it could be enough to guarantee another season in the Premier League.

In a game high on effort and endeavour but low on quality, pre-match optimism was slowly dwindling away as the clock moved towards the end of ninety minutes.

Then, as many had began to settle for a solitary point (including mascot Terry the Terrier), substitute Ince was on hand to score one of the biggest goals of his career.

Have a look below at how the game unfolded in 17 incredible images from the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium.