How long each Premier League manager has left on their contract

Only three bosses have longer left on their deals than David Wagner

  1. Everton are without a manager after Sam Allardyce left the club. Marco Silva is the favourite to take over in the summer.1 of 20
  2. 2019: Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has one year left on his Craven Cottage deal. Reports suggest the London-based side will offer him a new contract after guiding Fulham to the Premier League.2 of 20
  3. 2019: Javi Gracia was handed an 18-month deal when he joined the Hornets in January.3 of 20
  4. 2019: Roy Hodgson signed a two-year deal after Frank De Boer was sacked as Crystal Palace boss last season.4 of 20
  5. 2019: Antonio Conte has one year left on his Chelsea contract, but reports suggest it is unlikely he will be at the helm come next season.5 of 20
  6. 2019: Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has one year left on his St James' Park deal. Speculation is once again surrounding the Magpies' boss, who is reportedly concerned about the direction of the club.6 of 20
  7. 2020: Cardiff manager Neil Warnock signed a new deal in February 2018.7 of 20
  8. 2020: Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo won the Championship with the Black Country side last season.8 of 20
  9. 2020: AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe signed a long-term contract in 2015.9 of 20
  10. 2020: Claude Puel's Leicester City future has been doubted by some national media outlets.10 of 20
  11. 2020: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho signed an extension in January 2018.11 of 20
  12. 2021: Mark Hughes' saving of Southampton landed him a three-year deal at the south coast club.12 of 20
  13. 2021: Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton also signed a new deal after steering his side to safety.13 of 20
  14. 2021: Manuel Pellegrini joined the Hammers after David Moyes left the club at the end of the campaign.14 of 20
  15. 2021: Unai Emery has taken over Arsenal after 22 years of Arsene Wenger.15 of 20
  16. 2021: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola signed a two-year extension with the champions this month.16 of 20
  17. 2021: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner signed a new three year deal today.17 of 20
  18. 2022: Sean Dyche signed a new contract in January. He has led Burnley to the Europa League next term.18 of 20
  19. 2022: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp signed a six-year deal in 2016.19 of 20
  20. 2023: Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino signed a new deal earlier this week.20 of 20
