Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

Huddersfield 0 Arsenal 1: Match action from the John Smith's Stadium

  • Share
  1. Huddersfield's Steve Mounie Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.1 of 52
  2. Chris Lowe of Huddersfield Town is tackled by Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal FC during the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.2 of 52
  3. Huddersfield's Christopher Schindler Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.3 of 52
  4. Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.4 of 52
  5. A few Huddersfield Town fans invade the pitch after the final whistle Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.5 of 52
  6. Tom Ince of Huddersfield Town slides in on Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal FC during the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.6 of 52
  7. Huddersfield's Dean Whitehead Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.7 of 52
  8. Huddersfield's Dean Whitehead Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 52
  9. Huddersfield's Dean Whitehead is thrown in the air after his final appearance as a player Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.9 of 52
  10. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner and bench Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.10 of 52
  11. Huddersfield's Dean Whitehead is thrown in the air after his final appearance as a player Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.11 of 52
  12. Arsen Wengar manager of Arsenal FC during the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.12 of 52
  13. Huddersfield's Thomas Ince (left), Dean Whitehead and Tommy Smith Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.13 of 52
  14. Huddersfield Tow (n Chairman Dean Hoyle (left) and Manager David Wagner celebrate staying in the Premier League Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.14 of 52
  15. A few Huddersfield Town fans invade the pitch after the final whistle Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.15 of 52
  16. Dean Whitehead of Huddersfield Town is congratulated by fellow players after his last professional game after the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.16 of 52
  17. Dean Hoyle chairman & David Wagner manager of Huddersfield Town salute the fans after the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.17 of 52
  18. Dean Hoyle chairman & David Wagner manager of Huddersfield Town salute the fans after the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.18 of 52
  19. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner gives advice to Steve Mounie Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.19 of 52
  20. Huddersfield Town look dejected after Arsenal score their first goal Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.20 of 52
  21. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre of group of 3) celebrates scoring his sides first goal Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.21 of 52
  22. Huddersfield's Christopher Schindler battles with Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.22 of 52
  23. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (on floor right) scores his sides first goal Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.23 of 52
  24. Huddersfield's Christopher Schindler battles with Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.24 of 52
  25. Huddersfield's Terence Kongolo battles with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Alex Iwobi Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.25 of 52
  26. Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy pushes forward Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.26 of 52
  27. Huddersfield's Alex Pritchard in action Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.27 of 52
  28. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.28 of 52
  29. Huddersfield's Chris Lowe goes past Arsenal's Hector Bellerin Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.29 of 52
  30. Huddersfield's Steve Mounie Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.30 of 52
  31. Huddersfield's Thomas Ince shoots at goal Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.31 of 52
  32. Huddersfield's Christopher Schindler has this shot at goal blocked Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.32 of 52
  33. Huddersfield's Terence Kongolo tries to connect with a rebound Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.33 of 52
  34. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.34 of 52
  35. Arsenal's Manager Arsene Wenger Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.35 of 52
  36. Arsenal's Manager Arsene Wenger Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.36 of 52
  37. Arsenal's Manager Arsene Wenger Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.37 of 52
  38. Arsenal's Manager Arsene Wenger Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.38 of 52
  39. Christopher Schindlerof Huddersfield Town clears from Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal FC during the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.39 of 52
  40. Mathias Zankaof Huddersfield Town tackles Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal FC during the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.40 of 52
  41. Jonathanm Hogg of Huddersfield Town battles with Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Arsenal FC during the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.41 of 52
  42. Christopher Schindler of Huddersfield Town cuddles his daughter before the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.42 of 52
  43. Arsen Wenger manager of Arsenal FC says goodbye to the fans during the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.43 of 52
  44. Arsen Wenger manager of Arsenal FC says goodbye to the fans during the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.44 of 52
  45. Arsen Wenger manager of Arsenal FC says goodbye to the fans during the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.45 of 52
  46. Arsenal's Manager Arsene Wenger Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.46 of 52
  47. Sir Patrick Stewart and Terry the club macsot before the game Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.47 of 52
  48. Sir Patrick Stewart and Terry the club macsot before the game Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.48 of 52
  49. Sir Patrick Stewart and Terry the club macsot before the game Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Arsenal 13/05/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.49 of 52
  50. Sir Patrick Stewart at the John Smiths stadium ahead of the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.50 of 52
  51. Sir Patrick Stewart interviewed at the John Smiths stadium ahead of the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.51 of 52
  52. Sir Patrick Stewart interviewed at the John Smiths stadium ahead of the Huddersfield Town v Arsenal FC; Pemier League game at the John Smiths Stadium Huddersfield 13/05/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.52 of 52
BBCMark Lawrenson issues apology to Huddersfield TownThe BBC Sport pundit predicted the Terriers to finish rock bottom of the Premier League this season
Arsene WengerRECAP: Arsene Wenger and David Wagner face media after Arsenal beat Huddersfield TownWhat the two bosses made of the 1-0 final-day defeat
Football Match ReportsHuddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 1: Celebrations continue for Town despite final-day defeatOur match report from the John Smith's Stadium as the Premier League party continues for Town
Football NewsHuddersfield Town player ratings: Alex Pritchard the standout as Town lose to ArsenalHow Rory Benson scored the Terriers as they finished the season with a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsene Wenger's side
Barclay's Premier LeagueHuddersfield Town 0 Arsenal FC 1: Quick-fire talking points from the Premier League clashExaminer Football Writer Blake Welton on a day of celebration for the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium
David WagnerHuddersfield Town boss David Wagner just looking forward to 'a proper party'German head coach isn't focusing on the future instead savouring the achievement of securing another season in the Premier League
Football Match ReportsHuddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 1: Celebrations continue for Town despite final-day defeatOur match report from the John Smith's Stadium as the Premier League party continues for Town
Arsene WengerRECAP: Arsene Wenger and David Wagner face media after Arsenal beat Huddersfield TownWhat the two bosses made of the 1-0 final-day defeat
Barclay's Premier LeagueHuddersfield Town 0 Arsenal FC 1: Quick-fire talking points from the Premier League clashExaminer Football Writer Blake Welton on a day of celebration for the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium
Football NewsHuddersfield Town player ratings: Alex Pritchard the standout as Town lose to ArsenalHow Rory Benson scored the Terriers as they finished the season with a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsene Wenger's side
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryCould Huddersfeld hospital services now be sent even further away than Calderdale?Former NHS boss fears next plan could involve Bradford or Leeds
West Yorkshire PoliceLamborghini driver abandons smashed supercar ... and is now wanted by policeCrash on M62 leaves car wrecked - but driver nowhere to be seen
Hollybank TrustMum's dream for special garden for disabled daughter who has to avoid the sunTwo-year-old Talia loves the outdoors - but must avoid sunlight
Yorkshire Air AmbulanceMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after accident at South CroslandAir ambulance sent to help biker after fall from machine
BBCMark Lawrenson issues apology to Huddersfield TownThe BBC Sport pundit predicted the Terriers to finish rock bottom of the Premier League this season
Kirklees CollegeHuddersfield's Comic-Con so successful next one is already being planned2,500 sci-fi and fantasy fans are attended the event
Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceAmbulance crews are assaulted in Yorkshire EVERY daySome staff are quitting due to violence
David WagnerHuddersfield Town boss David Wagner just looking forward to 'a proper party'German head coach isn't focusing on the future instead savouring the achievement of securing another season in the Premier League
West Yorkshire PoliceEx-cop accuses police of breaking the lawGeoff Broadhead says West Yorkshire police wrong to charge "innocent owners" of stolen vehicles
Kirklees CouncilStrike date looming in bin workers' disputeWeek-long strike over alleged bullying, heavy workloads and inability to take holidays
Top Stories
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryCould Huddersfeld hospital services now be sent even further away than Calderdale?
Former NHS boss fears next plan could involve Bradford or Leeds
Hollybank TrustMum's dream for special garden for disabled daughter who has to avoid the sun
Two-year-old Talia loves the outdoors - but must avoid sunlight
Kirklees CouncilStrike date looming in bin workers' dispute
Week-long strike over alleged bullying, heavy workloads and inability to take holidays
David WagnerHuddersfield Town boss David Wagner just looking forward to 'a proper party'
German head coach isn't focusing on the future instead savouring the achievement of securing another season in the Premier League
West Yorkshire PoliceEx-cop accuses police of breaking the law
Geoff Broadhead says West Yorkshire police wrong to charge "innocent owners" of stolen vehicles
Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceAmbulance crews are assaulted in Yorkshire EVERY day
Some staff are quitting due to violence
CleckheatonDriver taken to hospital after car crashes into electricity sub-stationMan in his 30s suffers suspected broken leg
Kirklees CollegeHuddersfield's Comic-Con so successful next one is already being planned
2,500 sci-fi and fantasy fans are attended the event
Yorkshire Air AmbulanceMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after accident at South Crosland
Air ambulance sent to help biker after fall from machine
Huddersfield Town FCTown crowds to honour cycle riders who have paid homage to our players lost in WW1
Pedal4pounds riders to do a lap of honour before the Arsenal game
Barclay's Premier LeagueHuddersfield Town 0 Arsenal FC 1: Quick-fire talking points from the Premier League clash
Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton on a day of celebration for the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium
Holmfirth Folk FestivalVolunteers put on an amazing line-up at Holmfirth Festival of Folk
Great entertainment on a shoestring budget
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay