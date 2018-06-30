Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

LOOK: The history and origins of Huddersfield Town's kits through the years

John Devlin, author of True Colours Football Kit history, looks at the evolution of the Terriers' strips through the years

  • Share
  1. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 1969/70 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 1969/70 campaign.1 of 23
  2. Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 1969/70 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 1969/70 campaign.2 of 23
  3. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1982-84.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1982-84.3 of 23
  4. Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the period between 1982-84.
    Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the period between 1982-84.4 of 23
  5. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1987-89.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1987-89.5 of 23
  6. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1991-93.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1991-93.6 of 23
  7. Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the period between 1991-93.
    Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the period between 1991-93.7 of 23
  8. Huddersfield Town Third Shirt for the 1991/92 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Third Shirt for the 1991/92 campaign.8 of 23
  9. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 1995/96 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 1995/96 campaign.9 of 23
  10. Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 1995/96 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 1995/96 campaign.10 of 23
  11. Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the period between 1997-99.
    Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the period between 1997-99.11 of 23
  12. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1999-2001.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1999-2001.12 of 23
  13. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 2003-05.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 2003-05.13 of 23
  14. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 2005-07.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 2005-07.14 of 23
  15. Huddersfield Town Special Commemorative Away Shirt for the 2009/10 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Special Commemorative Away Shirt for the 2009/10 campaign.15 of 23
  16. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 2011/12 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 2011/12 campaign.16 of 23
  17. Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 2011/12 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 2011/12 campaign.17 of 23
  18. Huddersfield Town Third Shirt for the 2011/12 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Third Shirt for the 2011/12 campaign.18 of 23
  19. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 2012/13 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 2012/13 campaign.19 of 23
  20. Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 2012/13 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 2012/13 campaign.20 of 23
  21. Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 2016/17 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 2016/17 campaign.21 of 23
  22. Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 2016/17 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 2016/17 campaign.22 of 23
  23. Huddersfield Town Third Shirt for the 2016/17 campaign.
    Huddersfield Town Third Shirt for the 2016/17 campaign.23 of 23
More On
Huddersfield Town FCThe lowdown on Huddersfield Town's potential transfer target Erik DurmBundesliga expert Lars Pollmann previews what the Borussia Dortmund left-back could bring to the David Wagner's side
2018 World CupHow this summer's World Cup is a bittersweet affair for Huddersfield's British-IraniansJames Chisem catches up student Nassy Ostad to discuss the tournament experience as well as the current situation in Iran
Summer transfer windowHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours RECAP: Erik Durm transfer latest, Chelsea reject £50m Willian bid and Wayne Rooney joins DC UnitedWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Huddersfield Town FCLOOK: The history and origins of Huddersfield Town's kits through the yearsJohn Devlin, author of True Colours Football Kit history, looks at the evolution of the Terriers' strips through the years
Huddersfield Town FCThe pictures you DIDN'T see from Huddersfield Town's Emley Moor alternative kit launchThe club took themselves up to the iconic landmark of Emley Moor Mast to reveal the first of two Umbro designs
Huddersfield Town FCLOOK: The history and origins of Huddersfield Town's kits through the yearsJohn Devlin, author of True Colours Football Kit history, looks at the evolution of the Terriers' strips through the years
2018 World CupHow this summer's World Cup is a bittersweet affair for Huddersfield's British-IraniansJames Chisem catches up student Nassy Ostad to discuss the tournament experience as well as the current situation in Iran
2018 World CupWorld Cup 2018: How likely are knockout matches decided by a penalty shootout?Latest Data Unit research looks at the number of games to go to penalties since their introduction as a tie-breaker in 1978
2018 World CupWorld Cup 2018: The most progressive nation at this summer's competitionWe compare every country at the tournament on a number of key indicators to see which one comes out on top
Huddersfield Town FCThe lowdown on Huddersfield Town's potential transfer target Erik DurmBundesliga expert Lars Pollmann previews what the Borussia Dortmund left-back could bring to the David Wagner's side
West Yorkshire PoliceHorror crash claims several livesCarnage after car and taxi crash on major road
CrimeKiller gunman from Huddersfield tries in vain to get out of jailAppeal Court unimpressed with Simeon Henderson who blasted shop owner in the chest with a machine gun
HolmfirthHolmfirth Dyers' bosses holding crisis meeting after blaze guts factoryInvestigation begins into what caused massive fire
HolmfirthHuge blaze rips through Holmfirth dyersTen fire engines called as fire service stretched to the limit
CourtsWoman threw bunch of bananas at a policewomanChristina Pickard was 'in drink' and swearing at her neighbour
AlhambraThree victims of Leeds horror smash are namedGrieving friend pays tribute to pals lost in Horsforth Ring Road collision
DeightonThis has got to be one of the hottest Deighton Carnivals on recordMusic fills the streets during procession that shows the area's great community spirit
Huddersfield Town FCLOOK: The history and origins of Huddersfield Town's kits through the yearsJohn Devlin, author of True Colours Football Kit history, looks at the evolution of the Terriers' strips through the years
HolmfirthAmazing pictures show how firefighters tackled the Holmfirth Dyers blazeAt its peak there were ten crews and two aerial appliances from across West and South Yorkshire
NewsDeighton Carnival procession in full swing
Top Stories
AlhambraThree victims of Leeds horror smash are named
Grieving friend pays tribute to pals lost in Horsforth Ring Road collision
West Yorkshire PoliceHorror crash claims several lives
Carnage after car and taxi crash on major road
DeightonThis has got to be one of the hottest Deighton Carnivals on record
Music fills the streets during procession that shows the area's great community spirit
HolmfirthAmazing pictures show how firefighters tackled the Holmfirth Dyers blaze
At its peak there were ten crews and two aerial appliances from across West and South Yorkshire
HolmfirthHolmfirth Dyers' bosses holding crisis meeting after blaze guts factory
Investigation begins into what caused massive fire
CourtsWoman threw bunch of bananas at a policewoman
Christina Pickard was 'in drink' and swearing at her neighbour
CrimeKiller gunman from Huddersfield tries in vain to get out of jail
Appeal Court unimpressed with Simeon Henderson who blasted shop owner in the chest with a machine gun
HolmfirthHuge blaze rips through Holmfirth dyers
Ten fire engines called as fire service stretched to the limit
West Yorkshire PoliceArmy brought in after grenade found in West Yorkshire garden
Major alert after it was found by someone digging in their garden
GolcarDrug-fuelled Golcar man threatened to destroy police officer during arrest brawl
Police were called to Kirkwood Drive in Lindley and found the man who had been boozing and taking drugs
2018 World CupHow this summer's World Cup is a bittersweet affair for Huddersfield's British-Iranians
James Chisem catches up student Nassy Ostad to discuss the tournament experience as well as the current situation in Iran
HondaDrink driver took a risk as he had no cash for a taxiBut Richard Shires' drive home ended in disaster