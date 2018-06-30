LOOK: The history and origins of Huddersfield Town's kits through the years

SportgalleryLOOK: The history and origins of Huddersfield Town's kits through the yearsJohn Devlin, author of True Colours Football Kit history, looks at the evolution of the Terriers' strips through the years ShareByBlake Welton16:28, 30 JUN 2018Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 1969/70 campaign.1 of 23Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 1969/70 campaign.2 of 23Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1982-84.3 of 23Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the period between 1982-84.4 of 23Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1987-89.5 of 23Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1991-93.6 of 23Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the period between 1991-93.7 of 23Huddersfield Town Third Shirt for the 1991/92 campaign.8 of 23Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 1995/96 campaign.9 of 23Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 1995/96 campaign.10 of 23Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the period between 1997-99.11 of 23Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 1999-2001.12 of 23Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 2003-05.13 of 23Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the period between 2005-07.14 of 23Huddersfield Town Special Commemorative Away Shirt for the 2009/10 campaign.15 of 23Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 2011/12 campaign.16 of 23Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 2011/12 campaign.17 of 23Huddersfield Town Third Shirt for the 2011/12 campaign.18 of 23Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 2012/13 campaign.19 of 23Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 2012/13 campaign.20 of 23Huddersfield Town Home Shirt for the 2016/17 campaign.21 of 23Huddersfield Town Away Shirt for the 2016/17 campaign.22 of 23Huddersfield Town Third Shirt for the 2016/17 campaign.23 of 23More OnHuddersfield Town FC