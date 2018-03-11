Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City fan gallery?

Have a look to see if you were snapped during the Terriers' Premier League draw at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon

  • Share
  1. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.1 of 79
  2. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.2 of 79
  3. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.3 of 79
  4. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.4 of 79
  5. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.5 of 79
  6. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.6 of 79
  7. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.7 of 79
  8. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.8 of 79
  9. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.9 of 79
  10. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.10 of 79
  11. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.11 of 79
  12. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.12 of 79
  13. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.13 of 79
  14. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.14 of 79
  15. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.15 of 79
  16. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.16 of 79
  17. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.17 of 79
  18. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.18 of 79
  19. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.19 of 79
  20. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.20 of 79
  21. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.21 of 79
  22. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.22 of 79
  23. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.23 of 79
  24. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.24 of 79
  25. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.25 of 79
  26. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.26 of 79
  27. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.27 of 79
  28. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.28 of 79
  29. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.29 of 79
  30. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.30 of 79
  31. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.31 of 79
  32. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.32 of 79
  33. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.33 of 79
  34. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.34 of 79
  35. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.35 of 79
  36. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.36 of 79
  37. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.37 of 79
  38. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.38 of 79
  39. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.39 of 79
  40. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.40 of 79
  41. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.41 of 79
  42. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.42 of 79
  43. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.43 of 79
  44. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.44 of 79
  45. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.45 of 79
  46. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.46 of 79
  47. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.47 of 79
  48. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.48 of 79
  49. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.49 of 79
  50. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.50 of 79
  51. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.51 of 79
  52. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.52 of 79
  53. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.53 of 79
  54. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.54 of 79
  55. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.55 of 79
  56. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.56 of 79
  57. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.57 of 79
  58. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.58 of 79
  59. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.59 of 79
  60. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.60 of 79
  61. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.61 of 79
  62. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.62 of 79
  63. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.63 of 79
  64. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.64 of 79
  65. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.65 of 79
  66. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.66 of 79
  67. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.67 of 79
  68. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.68 of 79
  69. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.69 of 79
  70. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.70 of 79
  71. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.71 of 79
  72. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.72 of 79
  73. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.73 of 79
  74. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.74 of 79
  75. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.75 of 79
  76. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.76 of 79
  77. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.77 of 79
  78. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.78 of 79
  79. Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.
    Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.79 of 79
More On
Crystal Palace FCCrystal Palace handed triple injury boost ahead of Huddersfield Town clash
The Eagles welcome back three internationals to training this week ahead of trip to West Yorkshire
Huddersfield Town FCLOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City fan gallery?
Have a look to see if you were snapped during the Terriers' Premier League draw at the John Smith's Stadium
Roy HodgsonCrystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson up for Premier League relegation scrap ahead of trip to Huddersfield Town
The ex-England manager issues warning ahead of relegation run-in
Huddersfield Town FCLOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City fan gallery?
Have a look to see if you were snapped during the Terriers' Premier League draw at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon
Scott MaloneInches cost Huddersfield Town two points against Swansea City, says Scott Malone
"On another day it could have been two or three"
Swansea City FCSwansea City will not appeal Jordan Ayew's red card at Huddersfield Town
The forward was shown a straight red for a high tackle on Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg
Crystal Palace FCCrystal Palace handed triple injury boost ahead of Huddersfield Town clash
The Eagles welcome back three internationals to training this week ahead of trip to West Yorkshire
Scott MaloneInches cost Huddersfield Town two points against Swansea City, says Scott Malone
"On another day it could have been two or three"
Roy HodgsonCrystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson up for Premier League relegation scrap ahead of trip to Huddersfield Town
The ex-England manager issues warning ahead of relegation run-in
HuddersfieldHuddersfield power to victory over Sheffield with stunning second-half show
National II North confidence is back says coach Gareth Lewis
HonleyMarried man jailed after spending months sexting 'teen boy' before paedophile hunters confronted him at home
Binman Robert Pearson, from Honley, wanted a photo of the 'child' in his school uniform - but his crime has seen him lose his wife and family
West Yorkshire PoliceMan, 24, seriously injured in motorway crash in early hours
Police appeal for witnesses after Liversedge man in hospital after early morning M621 crash
WeatherForecasters say snow may hit Huddersfield this weekend
Temperatures set to drop and snow may hit Huddersfield this weekend
Kirklees Magistrates CourtTwo men charged with attempted murder after shooting at Rajas takeaway
A woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
Crystal Palace FCCrystal Palace handed triple injury boost ahead of Huddersfield Town clash
The Eagles welcome back three internationals to training this week ahead of trip to West Yorkshire
Kirklees Magistrates CourtTwo men appear in court charged with the attempted murder of Rajas boss
Adil Arshad Mahmood was shot at point blank range with a high calibre bullet, court hears
Huddersfield Town HallGigs, shows, theatre and events in March
What's on in the world of theatre, art and music in Huddersfield and beyond.
HuddersfieldState of the art trains making their way to Kirklees
They're coming to Huddersfield from Spain via Germany and the Czech Republic
RastrickA week of roadworks for Rastrick traffic hotspot - and the queues have already started
Congestion expected daily as roadworks begin in Rastrick - just months after previous work caused severe delays
UK & World NewsSee the strangest and most disgusting stuff found in dog fur including a doll's head and slugs
Weird and disgusting things found in dogs' hair that needs a good brushing
Top Stories
Kirklees Magistrates CourtTwo men appear in court charged with the attempted murder of Rajas boss
Adil Arshad Mahmood was shot at point blank range with a high calibre bullet, court hears
HonleyMarried man spent months sexting 'teen boy' - now he has lost everything
Binman Robert Pearson, from Honley, wanted a photo of the 'child' in his school uniform - but his crime has seen him lose his wife and family
HuddersfieldState of the art trains making their way to Kirklees
They're coming to Huddersfield from Spain via Germany and the Czech Republic
WeatherForecasters say snow may hit Huddersfield this weekend
Temperatures set to drop and snow may hit Huddersfield this weekend
RastrickA week of roadworks for traffic hotspot - and the queues have already started
Congestion expected daily as roadworks begin in Rastrick - just months after previous work caused severe delays
West Yorkshire PoliceMan, 24, seriously injured in motorway crash in early hours
Police appeal for witnesses after Liversedge man in hospital after early morning M621 crash
MarsdenMarsden mill fire being treated as suspicious
12 fire engines were at Bank Bottom Mills until 7pm last night
Kirklees Magistrates CourtTwo men charged with attempted murder after shooting at Rajas takeaway
A woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
Kirklees CouncilCare home out of special measures but still requires improvement
Holme House Care Home at Gomersal has been rated as requires improvement by the Care Quality Commission
Salendine NookJunior football cup in 'chaos' as players facing glut of matches during GCSE exams
Huddersfield club at loggerheads with officials over games backlog
First Transpennine ExpressEaster travel distruption warning as train station to close for four days
No trains in or out of Victoria Station rail bosses say
CrimeMeet the Huddersfield mum who married a Texan double killer locked up for 75 years
Mum-of-two from Huddersfield is writing a book about her husband
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay