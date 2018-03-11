LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City fan gallery?

SportgalleryLOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City fan gallery?Have a look to see if you were snapped during the Terriers' Premier League draw at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon ShareByBlake Welton18:22, 11 MAR 2018Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.1 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.2 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.3 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.4 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.5 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.6 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.7 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.8 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.9 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.10 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.11 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.12 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.13 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.14 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.15 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.16 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.17 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.18 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.19 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.20 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.21 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.22 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.23 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.24 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.25 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.26 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.27 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.28 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.29 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.30 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.31 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.32 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.33 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.34 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.35 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.36 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.37 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.38 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.39 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.40 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.41 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.42 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.43 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.44 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.45 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.46 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.47 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.48 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.49 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.50 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.51 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.52 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.53 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.54 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.55 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.56 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.57 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.58 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.59 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.60 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.61 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.62 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.63 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.64 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.65 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.66 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.67 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.68 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.69 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.70 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.71 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.72 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.73 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.74 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.75 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.76 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.77 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.78 of 79Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City, 10.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.79 of 79More OnHuddersfield Town FC