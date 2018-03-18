Sport gallery

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace fan gallery?

Have a look to see if you were snapped during the Terriers' Premier League defeat at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon

1 of 83 2 of 83 3 of 83 4 of 83 5 of 83 6 of 83 7 of 83 8 of 83 9 of 83 10 of 83 11 of 83 12 of 83 13 of 83 14 of 83 15 of 83 16 of 83 17 of 83 18 of 83 19 of 83 20 of 83 21 of 83 22 of 83 23 of 83 24 of 83 25 of 83 26 of 83 27 of 83 28 of 83 29 of 83 30 of 83 31 of 83 32 of 83 33 of 83 34 of 83 35 of 83 36 of 83 37 of 83 38 of 83 39 of 83 40 of 83 41 of 83 42 of 83 43 of 83 44 of 83 45 of 83 46 of 83 47 of 83 48 of 83 49 of 83 50 of 83 51 of 83 52 of 83 53 of 83 54 of 83 55 of 83 56 of 83 57 of 83 58 of 83 59 of 83 60 of 83 61 of 83 62 of 83 63 of 83 64 of 83 65 of 83 66 of 83 67 of 83 68 of 83 69 of 83 70 of 83 71 of 83 72 of 83 73 of 83 74 of 83 75 of 83 76 of 83 77 of 83 78 of 83 79 of 83 80 of 83 81 of 83 82 of 83 83 of 83