LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace fan gallery?

SportgalleryLOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace fan gallery?Have a look to see if you were snapped during the Terriers' Premier League defeat at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon ShareByBlake Welton18:51, 18 MAR 2018Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.1 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.2 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.3 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.4 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.5 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.6 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.7 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.8 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.9 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.10 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.11 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.12 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.13 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.14 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.15 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.16 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.17 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.18 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.19 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.20 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.21 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.22 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.23 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.24 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.25 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.26 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.27 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.28 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.29 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.30 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.31 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.32 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.33 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.34 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.35 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.36 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.37 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.38 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.39 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.40 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.41 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.42 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.43 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.44 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.45 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.46 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.47 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.48 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.49 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.50 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.51 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.52 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.53 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.54 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.55 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.56 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.57 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.58 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.59 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.60 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.61 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.62 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.63 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.64 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.65 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.66 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.67 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.68 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.69 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.70 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.71 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.72 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.73 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.74 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.75 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.76 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.77 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.78 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.79 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.80 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.81 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.82 of 83Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, 17.03.18: Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium.83 of 83More OnHuddersfield Town FC