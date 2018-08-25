Load mobile navigation
MATCH ACTION: Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City

All the action shots as Huddersfield Town take on the Bluebirds at the John Smith's Stadium

  1. Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock1 of 19
  2. 2 of 19
  3. Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner and Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock3 of 19
  4. Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner4 of 19
  5. David Wagner5 of 19
  6. Huddersfield's Rajiv van La Parra crosses the ball in6 of 19
    Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer (right) comes off the pitch after picking up an injury7 of 19
    Harry Arter of Cardiff City and Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield Town battle for the ball8 of 19
  9. Huddersfield's Jonas Lossi back in action9 of 19
  10. Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg appeals to the referee for a foul10 of 19
  11. Huddersfield's Adama Diakhaby keeps the ball away from Cardiff City's Joe Rails11 of 19
  12. Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy12 of 19
  13. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner13 of 19
  14. Cardiff City's Josh Murphy (left) and Huddersfield Town's Florent Hadergjonaj14 of 19
    Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg (left) and Florent Hadergjonaj (right) battles for the ball with Cardiff City's Josh Murphy (centre) during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.15 of 19
    Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town reacts during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City16 of 19
    Jonathan Hogg of Huddersfield Town is shown a red card by referee, Michael Oliver during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City17 of 19
    Danny Ward of Cardiff City battles for possession with Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town18 of 19
    Sean Morrison of Cardiff City wins a header during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City19 of 19
