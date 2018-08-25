MATCH ACTION: Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City

SportgalleryMATCH ACTION: Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff CityAll the action shots as Huddersfield Town take on the Bluebirds at the John Smith's StadiumShare ByRory Benson16:19, 25 AUG 2018Updated19:54, 25 AUG 2018Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock1 of 192 of 19Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner and Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock3 of 19Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner4 of 19David Wagner5 of 19Huddersfield's Rajiv van La Parra crosses the ball in (Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)6 of 19Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer (right) comes off the pitch after picking up an injury (Image: PA)7 of 19Harry Arter of Cardiff City and Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield Town battle for the ball (Image: Getty Images Europe)8 of 19Huddersfield's Jonas Lossi back in action (Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)9 of 19Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg appeals to the referee for a foul (Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)10 of 19Huddersfield's Adama Diakhaby keeps the ball away from Cardiff City's Joe Rails (Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)11 of 19Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy (Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)12 of 19Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner (Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)13 of 19Cardiff City's Josh Murphy (left) and Huddersfield Town's Florent Hadergjonaj (Image: PA)14 of 19Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg (left) and Florent Hadergjonaj (right) battles for the ball with Cardiff City's Josh Murphy (centre) during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. (Image: PA)15 of 19Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town reacts during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City (Image: Getty Images Europe)16 of 19Jonathan Hogg of Huddersfield Town is shown a red card by referee, Michael Oliver during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City (Image: Getty Images Europe)17 of 19Danny Ward of Cardiff City battles for possession with Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town (Image: Getty Images Europe)18 of 19Sean Morrison of Cardiff City wins a header during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City (Image: Getty Images Europe)19 of 19