MATCH ACTION: Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town

All the action shots from Town's Carabao Cup clash with the Potters

  1. Huddersfield Town's Abdelhamid Sabiri chases a loose ball Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.1 of 15
  2. Huddersfield Town's Daniel Williams battles with Stoke City's Oghenekaro Etebo Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.2 of 15
  3. Referee Peter Bankes Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.3 of 15
  4. Huddersfield Town's Eric Durm is tackled by Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.4 of 15
  5. A branded Carabao Cup match ball Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.5 of 15
  6. Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga battles with Stoke City's Oghenekaro Etebo Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.6 of 15
  7. Huddersfield Town's Juninho Bacuna battles with Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.7 of 15
  8. Huddersfield Town's Juninho Bacuna battles with Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 15
  9. Great support for the game Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.9 of 15
  10. A HUGE crowd during the game Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.10 of 15
  11. Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga battles with Stoke City's Cuco Martina Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.11 of 15
  12. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Shouts to his team during the game Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.12 of 15
  13. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.13 of 15
  14. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner greets Stoke City's Manager Gary Rowett before the game Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.14 of 15
  15. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.15 of 15
