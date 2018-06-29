The pictures you DIDN'T see from Huddersfield Town's Emley Moor alternative kit launch

The club took themselves up to the iconic landmark of Emley Moor Mast to reveal the first of two Umbro designs

Ever since David Wagner took control at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield Town have been flying high on the pitch.

After guiding the club to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years during the 2016/17 campaign, the Terriers defied all the odds once again to maintain their Premier League status last season.

Not only that but they are still Yorkshire's only top-flight side so what better way to celebrate it by launching their alternative kit at the top of only of the regions biggest and most iconic features?

And that is exactly what the club did as they invited members of the media to the unveiling of the first of their two new Umbro away shirts at the top of Emley Moor Mast.

Harking back to the classic designs of the 1970s, Town's stars will be sport classic red and black stripes next term which will be available to pre-order from noon on Monday July 9th with shirts available in store on Saturday July 28th.

Have a look below at some of the images from the launch which included club officials Andy Booth and Ann Hough as well as some incredible scenery.