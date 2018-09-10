Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

PPG Canalside £20m revamp plans unveiled

Huddersfield Town revealed the proposals to give a Premier League facility

  • Share
  1. Artist's impression of the first team changing room at the proposed new PPG Canalside training facility1 of 16
  2. An artist's impression of the proposed new development of Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside training base.2 of 16
  3. Town fan David Wood who has welcomed plans to improve PPG Canalside3 of 16
  4. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.4 of 16
  5. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Andy Booth and staff colleagues from the club view the plans for the complex proposals at the consultation exhibition at Canalside.5 of 16
  6. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Town fans and members of the public view the plans at the consultation exhibition.6 of 16
  7. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Town fans and members of the public view the plans at the consultation exhibition.7 of 16
  8. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Andy Booth and staff colleagues from the club view the plans for the complex proposals at the consultation exhibition at Canalside.8 of 16
  9. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Huddersfield Town FC Chief Executive, Julian Winter at the consultation exhibition.9 of 16
  10. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Town fans and members of the public view the plans at the consultation exhibition.10 of 16
  11. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Town fans and members of the public view the plans at the consultation exhibition.11 of 16
  12. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Town fans and members of the public view the plans at the consultation exhibition.12 of 16
  13. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Some of the plan illustrations on display at the consultation exhibition.13 of 16
  14. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Some of the plan illustrations on display at the consultation exhibition.14 of 16
  15. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.15 of 16
  16. Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.16 of 16
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town's £20m masterplan for 'Premier League' training complexNew showpiece pitch, state-of-the-art facilities for players and a covered stand for supporters
Football NewsWilfried Zaha set to return against Huddersfield TownThe Crystal Palace star man is back in training after injury forced him to miss Southampton defeat
Football NewsPPG Canalside £20m revamp plans unveiledHuddersfield Town revealed the proposals to give a Premier League facility
Mathias JorgensenZanka and Mounie lead Huddersfield Town players on international dutyIt has been a busy international break for a number of Town players who have represented their countries
Huddersfield Giants RLFCLast gasp surge is not enough for the Huddersfield GiantsMamo first-half hat-trick and a late comeback can’t stop Warrington securing top-four spot
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town's £20m masterplan for 'Premier League' training complexNew showpiece pitch, state-of-the-art facilities for players and a covered stand for supporters
Football NewsPPG Canalside £20m revamp plans unveiledHuddersfield Town revealed the proposals to give a Premier League facility
Underbank RangersUnderbank Rangers dismal display allows Rochdale Mayfield vital victoryMayfield won 36-16 with a Sam Ansell try treble the only positive for Underbank
Huddersfield RUFCHuddersfield lose to last-gasp try at OtleyField were pushing for victory in the final minutes but conceded to lose 18-11
Football NewsWilfried Zaha set to return against Huddersfield TownThe Crystal Palace star man is back in training after injury forced him to miss Southampton defeat
Huddersfield town centreMan dies after being attacked at house near Huddersfield town centre - recapThe victim, 59, suffered serious injuries in the assault at a house on Elmwood Avenue and was taken to hospital but later died
CrimeTwo arrested after man dies following attack at house on Elmwood AvenueMan and woman held by police following assault on quiet street next to Huddersfield town centre
Kirklees CouncilLitter enforcement firm Kingdom is binned by Kirklees CouncilUnpopular 'litter police' set to have contract ended
PropertyYou could get this huge Yorkshire home worth £500k - for just £10!The luxury property has four large double bedrooms, heated swimming pool, luxury log cabin and hot tub!
Crosland MoorArmed police arrest four men after swooping on car in Crosland MoorOfficers found drugs inside the car after it was stopped on Blackmoorfoot Road
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town's £20m masterplan for 'Premier League' training complexNew showpiece pitch, state-of-the-art facilities for players and a covered stand for supporters
Football NewsPPG Canalside £20m revamp plans unveiledHuddersfield Town revealed the proposals to give a Premier League facility
Kirklees CouncilLitter enforcement firm Kingdom is binned by Kirklees CouncilUnpopular 'litter police' set to have contract ended
CrimeTwo arrested after man dies following attack at house on Elmwood AvenueMan and woman held by police following assault on quiet street next to Huddersfield town centre
Underbank RangersUnderbank Rangers dismal display allows Rochdale Mayfield vital victoryMayfield won 36-16 with a Sam Ansell try treble the only positive for Underbank
Top Stories
Kirklees CouncilLitter enforcement firm Kingdom is binned by Kirklees Council
Unpopular 'litter police' set to have contract ended
CrimeTwo arrested after man dies following attack at house on Elmwood Avenue
Man and woman held by police following assault on quiet street next to Huddersfield town centre
Huddersfield town centreMan dies after being attacked at house near Huddersfield town centre - recapThe victim, 59, suffered serious injuries in the assault at a house on Elmwood Avenue and was taken to hospital but later died
Leeds Crown CourtMan avoids jail after Christmas Day police chase
Nathaniel Richards has mental health problems
West Yorkshire PoliceThe number of children arrested by West Yorkshire Police has plummeted
West Yorkshire Police are arresting thousands fewer children that seven years ago
Kirklees Magistrates CourtDrink-driver who lied to police was caught out when his fingerprints were scanned
Carl Hanson claimed to be his brother Craig when officers stopped his Ford Transit van
Crosland MoorArmed police arrest four men after swooping on car in Crosland Moor
Officers found drugs inside the car after it was stopped on Blackmoorfoot Road
Football NewsWilfried Zaha set to return against Huddersfield TownThe Crystal Palace star man is back in training after injury forced him to miss Southampton defeat
PropertyYou could get this huge Yorkshire home worth £500k - for just £10!
The luxury property has four large double bedrooms, heated swimming pool, luxury log cabin and hot tub!
Victoria TheatreTickets still available for first ever Teletubbies Live show at Victoria Theatre Halifax
It is the first Teletubbies live theatre show designed specifically for the youngest audience
HuddersfieldBurglar sneaks into bedroom while victim sleeps - and other crimes reported in Huddersfield
A round-up of crimes reported to West Yorkshire Police in Almondbury, Crosland Moor, Golcar, Kirkburton, Meltham and Newsome
West Yorkshire PoliceOne person killed and another in a critical condition after car collides with tractor
The Golf crashed into a parked car before colliding with an oncoming tractor