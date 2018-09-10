PPG Canalside £20m revamp plans unveiled

SportgalleryPPG Canalside £20m revamp plans unveiledHuddersfield Town revealed the proposals to give a Premier League facilityShare ByWayne Ankers20:37, 10 SEP 2018Updated20:57, 10 SEP 2018Artist's impression of the first team changing room at the proposed new PPG Canalside training facility1 of 16An artist's impression of the proposed new development of Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside training base.2 of 16Town fan David Wood who has welcomed plans to improve PPG Canalside3 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.4 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Andy Booth and staff colleagues from the club view the plans for the complex proposals at the consultation exhibition at Canalside.5 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Town fans and members of the public view the plans at the consultation exhibition.6 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Town fans and members of the public view the plans at the consultation exhibition.7 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Andy Booth and staff colleagues from the club view the plans for the complex proposals at the consultation exhibition at Canalside.8 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Huddersfield Town FC Chief Executive, Julian Winter at the consultation exhibition.9 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Town fans and members of the public view the plans at the consultation exhibition.10 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Town fans and members of the public view the plans at the consultation exhibition.11 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Town fans and members of the public view the plans at the consultation exhibition.12 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Some of the plan illustrations on display at the consultation exhibition.13 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Some of the plan illustrations on display at the consultation exhibition.14 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.15 of 16Huddersfield Town's PPG Canalside sports complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.16 of 16