Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says Huddersfield Town have "a big job to do" if they are to maintain their Premier League status for a second season.

Town sit three points outside of the relegation zone, but Southampton gained ground on the Terriers at the weekend as Mark Hughes' side claimed victory over AFC Bournemouth and Town were beaten by Sam Allardyce's Everton.

Luckily for David Wagner's side, Swansea City were beaten by Chelsea on Saturday to keep the south Wales side below the Terriers, and it's both Town and the Swans who Neville fears for come May 13.

On Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Neville said: “Southampton and Mark Hughes will have sent shivers through the bottom of the Premier League with their victory.

“I think it will spook a lot of teams.

“Eventually, I know they have a chance, I think Stoke will go down and I think West Brom will go down.

“But then we look at Huddersfield. I never thought Huddersfield and Brighton were safe but I think Brighton are now.

“But I look at Huddersfield’s fixtures. They have Manchester City, who are not letting up. Chelsea away, are they still going to be going for the Champions League? Even if not Stamford Bridge is a just a hell of a place to play.

“Then I think of that last game against Arsenal, potentially Arsene Wenger’s last game in English football or for Arsenal.

“If he gets through against Atletico Madrid it could be a second-string team and that could be good for Huddersfield.

“If he doesn’t he is going to give everything to make sure he wins his last Premier League game. Is there a point there for Huddersfield?

“The atmosphere will be incredible but what I would say is they have started to get a little nervous.

“What I saw after the Watford game, which they won, and the celebrations and it was almost like a relief game for them.

“You look at the players celebrating on the goal, but you look at the end of the game and it’s almost like ‘I think we’ve done it’. They know how big it is, the celebrations with the fans are huge.

“Then you look at the game on Saturday [when Huddersfield were beaten by Everton] and look at those faces and those shakes of the head, that dejection.

“And I thought ‘they know what three games they’ve got left’ and I just wondered about them and I felt for them a bit.

“So Swansea and Huddersfield have got a big job to do if Southampton do go and win another game. They have to do things.”