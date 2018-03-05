The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl admits the Terriers were hoping Tottenham Hotspur would be distracted by their Champions League tie with Juventus when Town visited Wembley on Saturday.

Town were beaten 2-0 by Spurs on the day thanks to a Heung-Min Son brace, but produced a solid performance against a side unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches heading into the clash.

And with Tottenham taking on the Italian champions just four days later, Lossl was hoping for a distracted Spurs to take to the turf on Saturday.

Mauricio Pocettino's men showed their quality however and were deserved victors in the capital.

Here's everything Lossl had to say after the match.

Lossl on... his string of top saves at Wembley

"Thank you.

"It's a shame it wasn't enough.

"I'd rather have just won and kept a clean sheet, but we met quality today and it's a great team.

"I think we did what we could and we need to bring that on."

Lossl on... goal difference

"Of course it counts for a point in the end if you have a good or bad goal difference.

"You need to think about that as well.

"But that being said, we have some games coming up now and we have to pick up the points we need."

Lossl on... Spurs match being a free hit

"There's two sides to that.

"There's always three points at stake and you always go for a full win, but of course when you meet the top six teams like this you know the quality is so high that everybody really needs to hit 100 per cent and you need a little bit of luck as well to get anything.

"I wouldn't count it as a free hit, but the next games is where it really counts."

Lossl on... speaking to compatriot Christian Eriksen after the match

"He was just happy about the win.

"Their minds are on a very important game on Wednesday so they were very happy they got the win."

Lossl on... Spurs focusing of Juventus rather than Town

"That was what we were hoping for before the game!

"Maybe they lacked a couple of percent but they didn't show that today.

"I think they played a good game and they did what they had to do.

"We had a small chance at the start of the second half coming back from 1-0 but you can't blame the result - it's fair enough."