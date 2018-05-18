The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fans may have replayed Laurent Depoitre's goal at Chelsea over and over again – but most will probably not have heard it described in Spanish!

That's the experience former Huddersfield resident and passionate Town fan Paul Hobson had as he endured the nerve-jangling Stamford Bridge clash all the way from Cordoba in Argentina.

At the time David Wagner's men were valiantly holding on for the draw that would guarantee another season in the Premier League.

The Terriers hadn't had a shot on goal in the entire first-half when, early in the second period, an Aaron Mooy ball over the top found Laurent Depoitre.

The Belgian forward out-muscled his marker, rode the challenge of Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero and finished with aplomb.

And as he wheeled away in delight to celebrate, the away section were sent into delirium – what a feeling!

Re-live it all in with the superbly passionate Argentinean commentary above!