Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner confirmed to the press that Huddersfield Town will make changes for the clash with Cardiff City .

The boss is expected to revert to a more normal 4-2-3-1 formation against Neil Warnock’s side, after switching things against both Chelsea and Manchester City .

It probably means a first starting opportunity this season for two widemen, with the likes of new faces Adama Diakhaby , Ramadan Sobhi and Isaac Mbenza competing with Rajiv van La Parra , Elias Kachunga and Collin Quaner .

Wagner told the media he has a fully-fit senior squad of 23 to pick from, so here is every word he said during his pre-match press conference:

Are Hogg, Zanka and Mooy fit to be considered?

They are all back in training – I had the whole week with the full squad available in training and it’s the same today.

This means, injury wise, we are in a perfect situation.

Will you consider a change of goalkeeper?

It makes no sense to go in detail about individuals.

We will change our team for sure compared with last weekend, it all depends on the opponent and the different style of game we will face.

Of course there will be changes, but I don’t like to speak about individuals.

When fully fit and sharp, how well are your goalkeepers matched?

I have said before, and I can only repeat it, Jonas Lossl came back from the off season not in the best conditional shape.

He worked very hard with Clem (Paul Clements) our goalkeeping coach and with our fitness department to come back to the shape which he needs to be to be on his best.

He has done this very, very hard for the last three or three and a half weeks.

Ben Hamer played a very good pre-season, so there was not a shadow of a doubt who would start the season. This was Ben.

Now, we have exactly what we wanted to have, in more or less every position, which is competition. And this is exactly the same in the goalkeeper position.

That is now different compared with last year, to be totally honest.

Now everybody has training and games and the opportunity to be consistent.

Do you have in mind a No1?

This is usually what you like to have, of course, but for this someone has to consistently to perform on the best level - then we will have a No1.

But this is the same in every position. It only means if someone performs on a consistently high level that he is able to keep his shirt.

“This is whether it’s the No1 shirt, the No10 shirt, the No2 shirt, whatever.

What kind of game are you expecting against Cardiff?

I think everybody is aware of Cardiff’s style and how Neil Warnock sets up his team.

We have a lot of respect, We are aware how they play - very physical and very direct but with some football quality in the final third as well.

Set plays will play a big part, and it will be a very physical game that we face.

We are prepared for that and, hopefully, we can come to our best. It will be a tough test, so we have to be on our best – and this is our aim to get our first points on the board.

Even this early in the season, is this a must-win game?

Of course we wanted more out of these first two games against Chelsea and Manchester City.

I thought we played a good first half against Chelsea, while the second half was less good and, against City, we were second best.

This is something we have to accept and pay credit to the opponent.

Now, it’s the truth that we have zero points out of these first two games, and this is something we wanted to avoid.

But now we have a home game and it isn’t important who is the opponent.

It’s Cardiff and we know how they play. They are very good in their style and they deserve all the credit, because they are now in the Premier League.

They have done their job and it’s a big, big credit to Cardiff and to Neil what they have done.

The important thing for us, though, is that this is now the next opponent after two defeats - and whenever you suffer that it’s never nice, so we like to change it.

We want to turn it around and show we are better than these two defeats and this is exactly our aim.

This is where we are focused, and I only want to make it clear we are not in a situation where we are driven away too far, even if we have to take the right answers out of the first two games.

We’ve prepared as good as we can for the next challenge, and I am pretty confident after everything I have seen from my players so far, with our supporters behind us and playing a big part again, that we will have the energy we need for a very intensive game. Then we will try our best.

Is this where the experience of last season counts, in that you can react well?

We have learned that even if you beat big names, or even if you have two wins in a row, this means more or less nothing, just like it means nothing if you concede a few defeats in a row or a heavy defeat.

It’s all about the next challenge, and the next challenge for us is Cardiff City.

This is the experience we have learned and it will help us, but it doesn’t come on its own, you have to work and you have to invest everything, and this is what my boys are aware about.

This is what they will show, with our home support right behind us.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Are Cardiff different to other teams in the Premier League?

Yes, they are different. I don’t think there is any doubt about it.

What everybody has to know is that they are very good at what they are doing.

So we have to find a way to cause them some problems, to deal with it and to manage it.

We have prepared as well as we can and this is part of our job.

You have to analyse the opponent and make your players aware of what they are good at and, them, where you can cause them problems. Then you work on the training pitch on these details and hope the players make the right decisions at the right moments.

You give your players, as always, the freedom to do what they think is best to do, but they have to have a picture in their head.

If it’s the same picture in all 11 heads – what to do against Cardiff – then maybe it can be successful.

How important is it to get some early momentum?

In general, it is always good for the mood and for the dressing room, the football club, if you collect points early.

But I think we shouldn’t make the mistake to compare different season.

All we know is we have zero points and now have a second home game against Cardiff City, a promoted team. And everybody knows a promoted team, especially at the beginning of the season, are difficult to beat. But that is our aim.

Are the expectations of your supporters higher this season and do you expect a change in atmosphere?

Absolutely not.

Our supporters are intelligent and smart enough to know how proud everybody can be that we are a part of this Premier League .

And they know, even if we are very humble, that we have the highest ambitions we can have - like them.

They know, too, this is only possible with a positive vibration and positive energy in the stadium, and this is what we must bring, on the grass and from the supporters on the stands.

This is what they’ve done and they know they play a big part, so it makes no sense for them to change.

They know they’ve helped their football club be successful and we keep this going, win, lose or draw.

We will always invest everything we have and be as ambitious as possible. We will give ourselves no limit, even though we know where we have come from and under which circumstances we work in the Premier League.

I know our supporters know this.

Will Danny Williams and Erik Durm feature?

I won’t speak about individuals but, what I will say is that we have three games next week before the international break and I am pretty sure we will use every player.

I have 23 players available (as of today) and I am pretty sure in the next week we will see all of them.

It doesn’t matter to me the game or the competition, it is just great to have a full healthy squad available.

We have had this over previous years and in pre-season as well and, for sure, it will help us over the whole season.

Everybody has minutes in their legs, but not everybody has competitive minutes in their legs, so it’s good to have a fully healthy squad.

Hopefully everybody stays that way and next week we can give everybody an opportunity to show what they are capable of.

Cardiff are being tipped for relegation as you were last season, does it help you bond as a squad?

I don’t think it means anything. Who cares what anyone is saying or predicting?

They have to same some clubs will be in the bottom three. We are now, and we were last season, but it’s nothing where we say - we have to show them.

This is not how it works. We are focused on us, to our work as well as we can and then look to bring this energy and intensity into the John Smith’s Stadium, and to get the support from our stands to help us make the hard and ugly yards.

How close is the top of the Championship to the bottom half of the Premier League?

There is a big difference.

For me, the two divisions are not comparable. The quality in the Premier League is not comparable with the quality in the Championship.

There is a reason why there is a division in between!

And even in the Premier League you sometimes feel there is a difference of one or two divisions as well - this is not as strong or clear in the Championship.

This match has been described as a cup final. Do you agree?

No, because if you win a cup final you have a trophy and if you lose a cup final everything is over.

We will not lift a trophy after the game on Saturday, even if we win it. And it isn’t anything like over even if we lose this game. That is the truth.

It’s an important game, yes, because it is the next one.

And it is a game where we face an opponent with a different style.

If we are on our best, and we expect a very tough game, we have an opportunity to be successful.

But first of all we have to make clear we do everything right and that we are ready for this difficult task and for this challenge.