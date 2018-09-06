Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head into the international break outside of the Premier League relegation zone.

With fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City and an away match against Everton all under the Terriers' belt, two points seems like a decent total in the league so far, especially with Town sat 17th in the league.

There had been worries before the clash against the Toffees that Town would struggle this season, but the performance at Goodison Park has once again lifted spirits in West Yorkshire.

It's not all been plain sailing so far however, with Town already experiencing their fair share of highs and lows this season.

Here we look over some of the best and worst bits of the campaign so far.

GOOD

The performance at Everton

Town travelled to Goodison Park ahead of the international break last weekend with the very real threat of being in the bottom three after the first four matches.

Although there are plenty more points up for grabs (102), it is important for Town psychologically that they are outside of the drop zone.

Last year the Terriers came out of the traps quickly and got a good step ahead of their rivals before the season had got into full swing.

This year they could have found themselves 19th in the table after four matches, but the excellent point and performance put in against Everton ensures Town remain above the rate so far, having already played the last two sides to win the league.

The return of Erik Durm

Erik Durm made his first Town appearance in the Carabao Cup against Stoke City last week.

The former Borussia Dortmund full back looked sharp on his full Town debut and looks set to become a key player for the Terriers this year.

David Wagner has stressed the importance of not rushing the 2014 World Cup winner back from injury, but the international break has come at the perfect time to continue Durm's recovery and have him ready for next week.

The likely returns of Durm and Ramadan Sobhi next week will again increase the competition in the squad, which should, in turn, push up the standard.

Set piece routines

Town have not clicked in the attacking areas yet, with the Terriers netting just twice in all competitions so far this season.

But one offensive area that has worked for Town is set pieces.

Both of Town's two strikes have come from set plays, with first-team coach Andrew Hughes working hard to drill routines into his players over the course of the pre-season.

Yes, Town may not be playing free-flowing, exciting football at the minute, but a selection of well-constructed set piece routines can help you to score when off form and out of luck in front of goal.

Terence Kongolo's form

Town may not have found their top gear yet this season, but one man who has is Terence Kongolo.

The Dutch defender has been in impressive form for the Terriers so far this year and looks even more settled in Town's back line than he did last season.

Kongolo has shown his mettle in the centre of Town's defence against Chelsea and Man City, but has also shown his athleticism and attacking ability when playing at left back.

Another man who has also shown fine form so far this term is Philip Billing and hopefully both will return from the international break in the same nick.

BAD

Failing to create at Stoke and Cardiff

Town's first two matches against Chelsea and Manchester City can be written off to a certain extent, but Town's failure to trouble both Stoke and Cardiff is more worrying.

Both sides kept the Terriers at arms-length over 180 minutes, with Town recording just one shot on target in each match.

No Premier League side has recorded less shots on target against Cardiff this season, with the second-lowest figure set by AFC Bournemouth (four).

And only Hull City (0) have managed to hit the target less times against Stoke than Town, with Wigan Athletic (4), Preston North End (6), Brentford (5), Leeds United (5) and West Bromwich Albion (6) all testing the keeper more the Wagner's men.

Jonathan Hogg's red card

This could well have gone into the 'ugly' section and probably would have done had Town not produced an excellent performance at Everton without Hogg last time out.

The coming together between Harry Arter and the Town man was clearly exaggerated by the Cardiff City midfielder, but Hogg did push the former AFC Bournemouth man to the floor.

It was a silly mistake from Town's captain on the day, who is now two matches into his three-game ban.

Luckily for Hogg, his team mates produced a top-drawer display against Everton at Goodison Park and the combative midfielder was not as sorely missed as some feared he would be ahead of the clash.

UGLY

Conceding six at City

The less said about Town's defeat to City, the better.

City are the defending champions and under Pep Guardiola have become one of European football's most dominant forces, but the way in which Town collapsed was less than impressive.

The Terriers looked to frustrate the champions with resolute defending, but once Sergio Aguero opened the scoring for the Citizens, Town never looked like getting anything out the match and were comfortably swept aside.

Maybe it could be time to try a different, more progressive tactic against the top six teams, as Wolverhampton Wanderers did to snatch a point off City.

Juninho Bacuna's own goal

This one has to go down under the 'ugly' category, but looking back it seems more comical now.

Had Bacuna shanked into his own net in the Premier League then the funny side may be harder to find, but in the Carabao Cup his own goal still tickles the funny bone.

It was unfortunate for the 21-year-old on his full debut for the Terriers, but I'm sure he and his team mates will be able to chuckle at the remarkable strike in the coming weeks - especially if Town hit some form.