Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Graeme Souness accused Huddersfield Town centre-back Christopher Schindler of daydreaming for the Manchester City goal which opened the floodgates at the Etihad Stadium.

City had a goal kick on 25 minutes and Town pressed them high, marking man to man in the City half to try and prevent them passing it out from the back.

Unfortunately, Sergio Aguero cleverly got himself out of sight of Schindler just inside the Town half and when Ederson whacked the ball long, he went racing into acres of space.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Souness, the former Liverpool and Newcastle manager commenting on Sky Sports live coverage of the match, said it was ‘dopey defending’ from the Town man, despite the face he desperately fought to get back and cover.

“The centre-back is daydreaming,” said Souness when reviewing the move.

Jermain Defoe and Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, focused on the skill of the City team in finding a direct answer to Town’s pressing plan.

“Huddersfield are trying to press them and go man for man to stop them playing from the back, which is fine,” said Redknapp.

“But when you’ve got a goalkeeper who can pass it like that (Ederson), then it’s a really dangerous game to play.

“The centre-back is trying to mark Sergio Aguero, but this is the Plan B (to go long) when a team is trying to press you, and you can’t be offside from a goal kick.

“Then the finish from Aguero is just delicious.”

Defoe added: “It is something City have done for a while. It’s like setting a trap when they want to go long.

“As soon as Aguero gets the ball under control it’s one v one. It’s very clever.”

Souness went on to highlight the influence of City left-back Benjamin Mendy, whose raiding caused Town problems all match.

“Mendy is fabulous, he’s put in great crosses and shown power and pace,” said Souness.

“I know they won the league by a distance last year, but they still missed a player of this quality.

“City were making do at left-back last year. This guy is a special player and he will make a big difference, both defensively and going forward.”