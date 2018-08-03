Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite Huddersfield Town claiming an excellent 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their final match of pre-season.

Town dominated the Bundesliga outfit, who finished sixth in their domestic league last season, with Steve Mounie, Adama Diakhaby and Philip Billing netting for the Terriers.

But Wagner does not believe RB Leipzig were at their best in Schwaz, and is adamant Town will face better opposition when their Premier League campaign kicks off against Chelsea next week.

After the victory on a scorching Austria afternoon, Wagner said: “I’m not certain if today’s was a high-class opposition.

“We should be realistic - this was not the top team of RB Leipzig and the team we face on Saturday has much more quality than the team which we met today.

“I was not very happy about this - I hoped we would face a better opponent today.

“This was for sure not one of the best opponents we have faced in this pre-season, but on the other side you can only beat what is in front of you.

“The players have done it in a good manner and have shown the right attitude even against this opponent.

“We scored some wonderful goals and everyone is healthy.

“This is absolutely fantastic, that in this week every single player was able to do every single session. This is not usually the case and this is why I can say this was a very, very good training camp for us.

“Now we have one further session tomorrow before going back to Huddersfield and then we can use the last week to be absolutely focused on Chelsea and find out what is best to do against them.”

The boss went on to speak about the conditions Town had to play in at the Silberstadt Arena in Schwaz, with temperatures climbing well over 30 degrees celsius.

He said: “This was maybe the hottest day of the week when we played today.

“It isn’t a fitness issue, but the players have shown they are able to work against difficulties and these were for sure difficult circumstances.

“They had to go against them, they had to go over their borderline and that is exactly what they have done and what they need.

“We have to leave our comfort zone in the next season and the players have done that today and this week.

“It was hard work, but they can be proud so far about their pre-season because we have five weeks in our legs without any injuries.

“Only Danny Williams who was already a long-term injury is still injured, but everyone else is healthy.”